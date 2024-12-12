Everything you need to know on how to watch the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Saturday night game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The storied rivalry between Army and Navy is set to take center stage once again as the two service academies face off in the final week of the 2024 college football season. Ranked No. 22, Army will clash with Navy in what promises to be another thrilling chapter of this historic series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army versus Navy Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Saturday night game, plus plenty more.

Army vs Navy: Date and kick-off time

The Army Black Knights will take on Navy Midshipmen in the highly anticipated Commander-in-Chief's Trophy game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Army vs Navy on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army vs Navy

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army vs Navy team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

Army's ground game remains its trademark, bulldozing opponents with remarkable efficiency. The Black Knights boast a 52.6% rushing success rate (2nd nationally), average 3.20 yards before contact (4th), and rank 3rd in EPA/rush.

Though their passing game is used sparingly, it is devastatingly effective, leading the nation in EPA/dropback, passing explosiveness, and interception rate.

Quarterback Bryson Daily has evolved into a dual-threat powerhouse in 2024, racking up over 1,474 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while posting a stellar 91.8 PFF grade, good for 6th among all FBS players.

Notably, Daily has surpassed 100 rushing yards against every FBS opponent this season and scored multiple rushing touchdowns in all but one game (FAU).

Navy Midshipmen team news

On the other side, Navy's offense shines with explosiveness, ranking 8th in points per scoring opportunity (4.98), 4th in marginal explosiveness, while running the ball at the second-highest rate in the country.

Defensively, the Midshipmen have been inconsistent, ranking 74th in success rate (42%) and allowing 6.2 plays of 20+ yards per game (62nd). However, their opportunistic defense has forced 20 turnovers, highlighted by a 4.1% interception rate, ranking 10th in FBS.

Quarterback Blake Horvath has been a revelation for Navy, winning the starting job out of fall camp and excelling both in the air and on the ground. Through the season, he has tallied 1,154 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while adding 895 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry, and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Horvath was sidelined with an injury in Week 12 against Tulane and missed the Week 14 win over East Carolina, where backup Braxton Woodson stepped up with 17 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Encouragingly for Navy, Horvath is expected to return for this highly anticipated matchup with Army.

