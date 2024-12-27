How to watch and listen to Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Independence Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Independence Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-7, 4-4 CUSA) are set to square off against the No. 22-ranked Army Black Knights (11-2, 8-0 AAC) this Saturday in the Independence Bowl, hosted at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Arizona Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Independence Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Black Knights will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 2024 Independence Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:15 pm ET/ 6:15 pm PT Venue Independence Stadium Location Shreveport, Louisiana

How to watch Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Independence Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army vs Louisiana Tech 2024 Independence Bowl game

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army vs Louisiana Tech team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

For Army, quarterback Bryson Daily showcased his dual-threat ability, throwing for 942 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for a staggering 1,532 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the team in both categories. The Black Knights, however, will need to adjust to the absence of Kanye Udoh, their second-leading rusher who amassed 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Arizona State. In the passing game, Casey Reynolds was the top receiver with 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Andon Thomas led the charge with 90 tackles, while Elo Modozie topped the team with 6.5 sacks. In the secondary, cornerbacks Jayden Mayes and Casey Larkin shared the honors for most interceptions, each tallying three during the campaign.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs team news

Louisiana Tech wasn’t originally slated to appear in a bowl game, but they stepped in to replace Marshall after the Thundering Herd experienced a significant exodus of players via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a dominant 33-0 victory over Kennesaw State and won two of their last three games. Meanwhile, Army earned a convincing 35-14 win over Tulane to claim the American Athletic Conference Championship but stumbled in their annual rivalry game, falling 31-13 to Navy.

The Bulldogs enter the game with two players listed as questionable due to injuries, and their roster has been significantly impacted by opt-outs, with a large portion of their defensive unit departing for the transfer portal.

Evan Bullock, Louisiana Tech's starting quarterback, put up 1,938 passing yards this season, tossing 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions. However, the Bulldogs' backup quarterback, Jack Turner, has entered the transfer portal, leaving Bullock to shoulder the load. On the ground, running back Omiri Wiggins paced the team with 487 rushing yards and found the end zone four times.

Through the air, Tru Edwards emerged as the top target, racking up 897 receiving yards and hauling in six touchdowns. On the defensive side, Zach Zimos led the team in tackles with 74, while defensive lineman David Blay recorded a team-high six sacks but has opted out of the bowl game. In the secondary, Jacob Fields led the squad in interceptions, snagging two during the regular season.

