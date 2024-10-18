How to watch and listen to Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Army vs East Carolina NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

AAC rivals are set to face off as the No. 24 Army Black Knights (6-0) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3) this Saturday at Michie Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates: Date and kick-off time

The Army Black Knights will take on East Carolina Pirates in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Michie Stadium Location West Point, New York

How to watch Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army Black Knights vs East Carolina Pirates team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

The Army Black Knights now boast the longest active winning streak in the country, entering Saturday's contest against East Carolina with 10 consecutive victories. Senior quarterback Bryson Daily continues to impress, earning Walter Camp National and AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row after accounting for four touchdowns in a commanding 44-10 win over UAB. Daily leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing with 738 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Army's top-ranked rushing offense could receive a major boost with the potential return of running back Tyrell Robinson. The fifth-year senior is set to make his season debut after recovering from his second significant knee injury. Over his career, Robinson has racked up 1,541 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry.

East Carolina Pirates team news

Key injury concerns for East Carolina include placekicker Andrew Conrad, linebacker Zakye Barker, and running back Javious Bond, all of whom are questionable for Saturday. Defensive back Shavon Revel is confirmed out.

The Pirates' offense struggled with turnovers again as starting quarterback Jake Garcia threw his 12th interception of the season. Despite completing 6-of-8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, he was benched after the interception. His backup, Katin Houser, a transfer from Michigan State, didn't fare much better, completing just 11-of-28 passes for 84 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Charlotte.

The only bright spots for ECU came from wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., who returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown and made four second-half catches, and running back London Montgomery, who scored on a 48-yard run in the second half. However, the defense was outmatched, surrendering six rushing touchdowns and 307 yards on the ground, as well as a total of 513 yards of offense. East Carolina will look to bounce back on Saturday and maintain their recent superiority over Army.

