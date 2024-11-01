Everything you need to know on how to watch Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Remaining unbeaten after seven games, the No. 21 Army Black Knights (7-0) are set to return from their bye week to host the Air Force Falcons (1-6) in a pivotal Commander-in-Chief Trophy matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Army Black Knights will take on Air Force Falcons in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Michie Stadium Location West Point, New York

How to watch Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons

Audio Stream: Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army Black Knights vs Air Force Falcons team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

Bryson Daily has been at the forefront of the Black Knights' offensive efforts this season, amassing 629 passing yards, throwing seven touchdowns without any interceptions, and achieving a completion rate of 58.7%. Beyond his aerial stats, Daily has also made significant contributions on the ground, rushing for 909 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns over seven games.

As a key runner, Kanye Udoh has tallied 633 rushing yards and found the end zone seven times in the same span. Additionally, Noah Short has bolstered the Black Knights' attack with 396 rushing yards (averaging 56.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns. Short has also been productive as a receiver, accumulating 242 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

In the passing game, Casey Reynolds has been an essential target, recording 293 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches. On the defensive side, Brett Gerena has made his mark with two sacks, three tackles for loss (TFL), and 14 tackles over six games, proving to be a crucial component of the Black Knights' defense in 2024.

Air Force Falcons team news

Quentin Hayes has been taking snaps at quarterback for Air Force, amassing 201 passing yards along with 124 rushing yards. Meanwhile, John Busha, also at QB, has thrown for 415 yards but has struggled with a 1:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, contributing 172 rushing yards. The offense boasts six players who have each surpassed 100 rushing yards this season.

In their latest outing during week eight, Dylan Carson rushed for 60 yards, bringing his total to 141 rushing yards. Cade Harris, a receiver, has recorded 169 receiving yards but has also contributed to the ground game with 212 rushing yards. Air Force primarily employs a triple-option offense, but they have encountered difficulties in most contests, averaging just 295 yards per game.

