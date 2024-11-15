How to watch and listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arkansas Razorbacks versus Texas Longhorns NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An old Southwest Conference rivalry takes center stage in the SEC this weekend as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) capitalized on recent movement at the top of the rankings, positioning themselves with a clear path to the SEC Championship Game, beginning with this crucial road matchup. Texas dominated Florida at home last weekend, boosting their SEC record to 4-1 and advancing in the conference standings, especially following Georgia's defeat to Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is coming off a bye week, hoping to regroup after a tough 63-point home loss to Ole Miss, in which they surrendered nearly 700 yards of total offense, bringing their conference record to 3-3. Despite recent struggles, the Razorbacks remain a force in the air, ranking 11th nationally in passing yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns

Audio Stream: Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Home: 380 (CAR), 670 (NE) | National: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns team news & key players

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Arkansas claimed victory in three of their first four outings, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UAB, and Auburn. In their next four games, the Razorbacks went 2-2, with losses to Texas A&M and LSU balanced by wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State.

In their most recent game on November 2 against Ole Miss, the Razorbacks found themselves overwhelmed, giving up 28 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third to fall 63-31. Malachi Singleton threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, while Andrew Armstrong led the receiving corps with six catches for 135 yards.

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas opened the season strong with six consecutive victories, including wins over Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma. After a 30-15 loss to powerhouse Georgia, the Longhorns quickly bounced back with a victory over Vanderbilt the following week.

Facing Florida last weekend, Texas stormed to a 35-0 lead by halftime, eventually claiming a 49-17 win. Quinn Ewers led the offense with 333 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Jerrick Gibson contributed 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding a touchdown of his own.

