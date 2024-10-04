How to watch and listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arkansas versus Tennessee NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

SEC football kicks off this weekend as No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers returns from a bye week, aiming to improve to 2-0 in conference play against Arkansas Razorbacks in the Week 6 college football showdown.

Tennessee currently ranks first nationally in total defensive performance, surrendering only 176 yards per game and an impressive 3.13 yards per play. The Tennessee Volunteers have seen their College Football Playoff aspirations gain momentum after defeating Oklahoma on the road while other teams faced setbacks. The journey toward the playoffs continues with one of only two remaining true road games.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and kick-off time

The Razorbacks will take on the Volunteers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers team news & key players

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

The Arkansas Razorbacks are currently 3-2 (1-1) this season after falling to Texas A&M with a score of 21-17 in their most recent matchup. Arkansas initially held a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and was ahead 17-14 in the fourth, but ultimately could not secure the victory. They outgained Texas A&M 379-297 but struggled in the turnover department, losing that battle 3-0, and converted only 5 of 15 third downs. Taylen Green passed for 279 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Isaac TeSlaa had a standout performance with five receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Arkansas has also suffered a defeat to Oklahoma State but has claimed victories against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UAB, and Auburn. The Razorbacks' offense has been productive, averaging 35.8 points per game, with 283 passing yards and 212 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side, they have allowed 20.2 points per game this season.

Arkansas boasts a solid 55.4% conversion rate on third downs and has gone 5-for-10 on fourth downs. Taylen Green has completed 54.3% of his passes for 1,236 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, while Andrew Armstrong has been a reliable target, catching 29 passes for 420 yards.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

The Tennessee Volunteers currently boast a record of 4-0 (1-0) this season after their 25-15 victory over Oklahoma in their most recent matchup. Tennessee established a strong lead, going into halftime up 19-3, and maintained control throughout the second half, never appearing at risk of losing. They outgained Oklahoma 345-222, edged the turnover battle 3-2, and converted 6 of 19 third downs in the contest. Nico Iamaleava threw for 194 yards and one touchdown, while Dylan Sampson contributed significantly on the ground with 92 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

In addition to their win against Oklahoma, Tennessee has also triumphed over Chattanooga, NC State, and Kent State to kick off their campaign. The Volunteers' offense has been explosive, averaging 54 points per game, with 275.8 passing yards and 290 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they have allowed a mere 7.0 points per game this season. Tennessee has been effective on third downs, converting 49.2% of the time, and has a solid record of 5-for-6 on fourth downs through four games. Nico Iamaleava has completed 69.3% of his passes for 892 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Dylan Sampson has amassed 449 rushing yards and ten touchdowns.

