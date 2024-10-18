How to watch and listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats are set to clash this Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup between two of the conference's newest additions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona Wildcats will take on Colorado Buffaloes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 386 (CAR), 976 (NE) | Home: 200 (CAR), 954 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes team news & key players

Arizona Wildcats team news

The Arizona Wildcats dropped to 1-2 in their inaugural Big 12 campaign after a lopsided 41-19 defeat at the hands of the BYU Cougars in Utah. Despite keeping the game within reach at halftime, trailing only 14-7, the Wildcats faltered in the second half, allowing BYU to score 27 points while managing just 12 themselves. Costly mistakes, including four turnovers, ultimately sealed Arizona's fate, bringing their overall record to 3-3 for the season.

Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 275 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was marred by three interceptions and a lost fumble, which proved to be the downfall for the Wildcats. Tetairoa McMillan led the receiving corps with 78 yards on five catches. The game spiraled out of control for Arizona at the start of the second half, when they turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback. On defense, the Wildcats surrendered just under 400 total yards, with 251 coming through the air. However, they did manage to limit BYU to 4-of-11 on third-down attempts.

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Key Injuries: CB/WR Travis Hunter and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. are both questionable. WR Omarion Miller and WR Terrell Timmons Jr. have been ruled out.

The Colorado Buffaloes missed a crucial opportunity to maintain their unbeaten run in the Big 12 after falling 31-28 to 18th-ranked Kansas State last Saturday in Boulder. The defense struggled to contain the Wildcats' rushing attack, giving up 185 yards on the ground, while the offensive line allowed quarterback Shedeur Sanders to be sacked six times. The team was also without two key offensive weapons in Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr..

Despite the pressure, Sanders still delivered an impressive performance, completing 34 of 40 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns. Omarion Miller stepped up in the absence of Hunter and Horn, catching eight passes for 145 yards, while Will Sheppard contributed 83 yards and a touchdown. However, the Buffaloes' defense faltered, allowing Kansas State to rack up 423 total yards, including 238 through the air. The defense also gave up its first 100-yard rusher of the season.

Now, the Buffaloes are looking to bounce back and improve to 5-2 with a tough road matchup against Arizona. Colorado has lost its last two meetings with the Wildcats, both during their time in the Pac-12.

More college football news and coverage