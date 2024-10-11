How to watch and listen to Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Friday night brings us to the Big 12 for an intriguing clash between two conference newcomers as the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) go head-to-head with the Utah Utes (4-1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on Utah Utes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Friday, October 11, 2024, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.

Date Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Mountain America Stadium Location Tempe, AZ

How to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Home: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes team news & key players

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

For the Sun Devils, Sam Leavitt is the quarterback, a transfer from Michigan State. The freshman has displayed flashes of brilliance but heads into the weekend with 1,012 passing yards and a 59.0% completion rate, alongside seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Leavitt is also a dual-threat, having rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. However, the offense heavily relies on veteran running back Cam Skattebo, who has accumulated 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. Out wide, Jordyn Tyson is the leading receiver with 285 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Arizona State's defense has been tenacious this season, ranking 21st in yards allowed per game against FBS competition, giving up 311.0 yards. In terms of points allowed, they are ranked 54th, conceding an average of 23.8 points per game.

Utah Utes team news

Senior quarterback Cam Rising has been sidelined since the Baylor matchup on September 7th, and his status remains uncertain for Friday’s contest due to a hand injury. He has thrown for 346 yards with a completion rate of 62.1%, contributing seven touchdowns without any interceptions.

If Rising is unable to play, Isaac Wilson will take over as the starter. Wilson has recorded 830 yards passing at a 55.7% completion rate, along with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Dorian Singer has emerged as the primary receiving threat, catching 26 passes for 359 yards, while Micah Bernard has led the rushing offense with 547 yards and one touchdown on 92 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

On the defensive side, the Utes boast one of the top units in the nation under ninth-year coordinator Morgan Scalley. Scalley's defense allows just 18.8 points per game against FBS opponents, ranking 21st nationally. In terms of yardage, they sit at 22nd, yielding an average of 312.8 yards per game.

