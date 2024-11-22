How to watch and listen to Arizona State Sun Devils vs BYU Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona State versus BYU NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A pivotal Big 12 clash is set for this weekend as the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) host the No. 14 BYU Cougars (9-1) in a showdown with significant title implications. The winner will seize control in the race to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship in Dallas.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs BYU Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Sun Devils will take on Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Mountain America Stadium Location Tempe, AZ

How to watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona State Sun Devils vs BYU Cougars

Audio Stream: Home: 386 (CAR), 976 (NE) | Away: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs BYU Cougars team news & key players

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

The Sun Devils have built a reputation for consistency on offense, averaging 399.4 total yards and 30.8 points per game. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has been efficient under center, amassing 1,906 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while completing 61.3% of his throws. In the receiving game, Jordyn Tyson leads the way with 833 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 58 catches. Meanwhile, the ground game relies heavily on Cam Skattebo, who has rushed for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. Skattebo's performance often sets the tone for Arizona State’s offense, making him a focal point in this marquee matchup.

Defensively, Arizona State has been solid, surrendering 22.8 points and 338.9 yards per game. The unit will face one of its toughest tests yet as they look to contain BYU’s dynamic offense. With momentum on their side, the Sun Devils aim to prove they’re ready for the bright lights of the Big 12 stage.

BYU Cougars team news

The Cougars' success this season has largely stemmed from their high-powered offense, which averages 31.6 points and 397.1 total yards per game. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been instrumental, throwing for 2,283 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes. Wide receiver Chase Roberts has emerged as a standout in BYU’s diverse receiving group, tallying 659 yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions. On the ground, running back LJ Martin has been a mixed bag but remains a key contributor with 501 rushing yards and four scores on 90 carries.

Retzlaff, however, is coming off what might be his most underwhelming performance of the season. In last week's loss to Kansas, he managed just 192 passing yards and one touchdown while throwing a costly interception in the red zone before halftime. Now, he'll need to shake off the disappointment and deliver in a high-stakes road contest crucial to the Cougars' championship aspirations.

