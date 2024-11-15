How to watch and listen to Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona Wildcats versus Houston Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a Friday night showdown between two lower-tier Big 12 teams, the Houston Cougars (4-5) travel to Arizona Stadium to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-6).

Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona Wildcats will take on Houston Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, AZ

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars

Audio Stream: Home: 200 (CAR), 954 (NE) | Away: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Wildcats vs Houston Cougars team news & key players

Arizona Wildcats team news

Offensively, the Wildcats has been inconsistent, averaging just 22.1 points per game, while their defense has allowed 31.1 points and 394.8 yards on average. Despite recent setbacks, head coach Brent Brennan remains positive, stressing the importance of finishing strong in their final games. However, injuries could pose an issue, as several key players are either questionable or ruled out for this matchup. The Arizona Wildcats, with a power ranking of 79, sit 98th in offense and 91st in defense. Historically, Houston has struggled against Arizona, holding a 0-2 record in their last three meetings.

In Arizona’s recent matchup against UCF, Noah Fifita led the passing game with 256 yards, completing 24 of 33 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kedrick Reescano contributed on the ground, with eight carries for 20 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and added two catches for nine yards. Chris Hunter made an impact in the receiving corps with 102 yards on seven receptions, averaging 14.6 yards per catch.

Houston Cougars team news

The Cougars' defense was pivotal in their win over Kansas State, shutting them out in the fourth quarter and creating key turnovers. Quarterback Zeon Chriss led the offense, managing to guide Houston to victory despite limited overall yardage. Despite facing challenges throughout the season, the team remains hopeful for continued success. Houston currently ranks 134th in offense and 55th in defense, with an overall power ranking of 105.

