How to watch and listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Alabama vs South Carolina NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

SEC football returns this weekend with a matchup between two teams eager to rebound, as No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) hosts South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in Week 7 of college football action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | Away: 374 (NE), 374 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has already made a significant impact for Alabama, amassing 544 receiving yards and six touchdowns. With exceptional speed, top-tier agility, and elite fakes, he turns difficult catches into routine plays. It will be crucial for the Gamecocks to defend against him carefully, avoiding frequent pass interference penalties.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe commands one of the top offenses in the nation, racking up 1,274 passing yards along with 283 rushing yards. He has thrown 11 touchdowns while only giving up two interceptions.

Alabama is relentless on the field, and Milroe is poised to take advantage of any signs of fatigue or sloppiness from South Carolina. While the Gamecocks possess a solid pass rush, Milroe benefits from strong protection and has a precise throwing arm.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

Redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the focal point of South Carolina's offense. While he hasn't yet made a significant impact for the Gamecocks in 2024, his dual-threat capability—an aspect of play that has troubled Alabama's defense lately—will keep the Crimson Tide on high alert.

South Carolina boasts one of the top pass defenses in the SEC, restricting opposing quarterbacks to a league-best completion rate of 53.9% and permitting an average of just 185.6 passing yards per game. Cornerback O'Donnell Fortune has been the primary target for opposing offenses, facing over five passes thrown his way each game.

Additionally, Dylan Stewart, a standout freshman at defensive end, has made a name for himself. In his first five games with the Gamecocks, he has recorded six tackles for loss—three of which occurred in South Carolina's recent defeat to Ole Miss—along with 3.5 sacks. He currently leads the conference with two forced fumbles. Positioned traditionally on the left side, Elijah Pritchett will have a formidable challenge in protecting Jalen Milroe this Saturday.

More college football news and coverage