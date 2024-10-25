How to watch and listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A highly anticipated Top 25 clash in the SEC is on the horizon this Saturday afternoon, featuring the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) squaring off against the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2 SEC).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Missouri Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

For Alabama, Jalen Milroe is under center this year and has been putting together a decent campaign. He has thrown for 1,722 yards with a completion rate of 68.4%, contributing 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. Milroe also poses a threat on the ground, amassing 330 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt.

The top option in the running game is Jam Miller, who has racked up 402 yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. On the receiving end, Ryan Williams has flashed his potential, catching 31 passes for 649 yards and seven touchdowns.

Missouri Tigers team news

The Missouri Tigers have experienced a number of tightly contested games this season, yet they currently hold a solid 6-1 record (2-1 SEC) under the leadership of Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

At the quarterback position, Brady Cook has been in charge of directing the offense. However, he is now listed as "doubtful" due to an ankle injury. If he is unable to play, Drew Pyne will take the reins against the Crimson Tide this weekend. The rushing game has primarily relied on Nate Noel, but he is ruled "out" for this matchup due to an undisclosed injury. In his absence, Marcus Carroll will take on a larger role; he has accumulated 321 yards and six touchdowns on 66 carries this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Out wide, Theo Wease Jr. stands as the primary receiving option, having recorded 35 receptions for 463 yards and one touchdown.

