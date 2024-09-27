How to watch and listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The highly anticipated college football showdown of the early season is set for Saturday, as Georgia Bulldogs heads west to face longtime rival Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide (3-0), currently ranked fourth in the nation, have been dominant, steamrolling past Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Wisconsin with a combined score of 147-26. They sit sixth nationally in both points per game (49.0) and points allowed per game (8.7), while ranking 13th in FBS for yards allowed per game (248).

Meanwhile, Georgia (3-0), ranked second in the country, barely edged out Kentucky 13-12 on the road in Week 3. The Bulldogs have been on a tear, winning 45 of their last 47 outings, with only two defeats coming at the hands of Alabama, preventing them from achieving three consecutive unbeaten seasons.

The last three encounters between Georgia and Alabama have arguably been some of the finest college football games in recent memory, and this one promises to be a highlight of the 2024 season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe, the Alabama quarterback, is firmly in the Heisman conversation after a blazing start to the season. He’s completed 35 of 52 passes for 590 yards, throwing eight touchdowns with no interceptions. What sets Milroe apart from his counterpart, Carson Beck, is his mobility—he's already rushed for 156 yards and six touchdowns this year.

Freshman Ryan Williams has emerged as the primary deep-threat for Alabama, boasting an impressive 28.5 yards per catch. In all three games this season, he’s had a reception of at least 43 yards. Another reliable target is Germie Bernard, who played under DeBoer at Washington last season. So far in 2024, Bernard has hauled in eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Carson Beck was one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC in 2023 as he led the conference in pass attempts, completions, and passing yards last season. A potential top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he's off to a fast start, completing 56 of 82 passes for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Beck's efficiency and knack for protecting the football have already caught the attention of Alabama's defense, albeit Georgia's offense is still searching for its rhythm.

On the other side of the ball, the status of defensive lineman Mykel Williams remains uncertain for the clash with Alabama after he exited Georgia's Week 1 win over Clemson with an ankle sprain. Williams has been listed as questionable in the Bulldogs' initial injury report ahead of Saturday. If he's cleared to play, it will present a serious challenge for Alabama's tackle Kadyn Proctor, and their battle could significantly impact how well Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense perform against the Georgia defense.

With Tate Ratledge sidelined at right guard, questions arise about whether Georgia can effectively establish its ground game against the Crimson Tide. Trevor Etienne, a former Florida transfer and former SEC All-Freshman, is still in search of his first touchdown this season, despite leading the team in carries and rushing yards. Meanwhile, Branson Robinson, Nate Frazier, and Cash Jones have all found the end zone. If Etienne can get into his groove, Georgia's offensive strategy against Alabama could be in full swing.

More college football news and coverage