How to watch and listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 Iron Bowl, one of the fiercest rivalries in college football, takes center stage this weekend as Alabama (8-3) hosts Auburn (5-6).

The Crimson Tide finds itself just outside the College Football Playoff picture, sitting as the second team out following a shocking defeat to Oklahoma last week.

For Auburn, this matchup carries significant weight. A victory would not only make the Tigers bowl eligible in Hugh Freeze's second season at the helm but also effectively crush Alabama’s remaining playoff aspirations. The Tigers are riding high after a dramatic four-overtime win against Texas A&M last Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Bryant-Denny Stadium Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers

Audio Stream: Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers team news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama is reeling from last week's 21-point upset loss to Oklahoma, where the Crimson Tide fell short. The Sooners outgained Alabama 325-234, forcing three turnovers and holding the Tide to a paltry 70 rushing yards on 30 attempts (2.3 yards per carry).

Junior quarterback Jalen Milroe leads Alabama's offense with 2,396 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He’s also been a dynamic presence on the ground, rushing for 615 yards and 17 touchdowns to pace the Crimson Tide's running game. In the receiving corps, freshman Ryan Williams has been a standout with 42 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior Germie Bernard has contributed 39 receptions for 603 yards and two scores.

Auburn Tigers team news

Quarterback Payton Thorne connected with wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a clutch two-point conversion to clinch the win. Auburn had jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Aggies clawed their way back, but the Tigers held firm despite recent collapses against Oklahoma and Missouri.

Senior quarterback Thorne spearheads Auburn's passing attack, having amassed 2,412 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 63.4% of his throws. His go-to targets include KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who boasts 42 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, and standout freshman Cam Coleman, who has tallied 30 receptions for 520 yards and seven scores. In the backfield, senior running back Jarquez Hunter has been a force, racking up 1,145 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 174 carries.

More college football news and coverage