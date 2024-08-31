How to watch and listen today's Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

No. 2 Ohio State is gearing up to kick off its highly anticipated 2024 season on Saturday afternoon with a home matchup against in-state rival Akron. This will be the first clash between the two teams since 2021 and the fifth encounter overall, with the Buckeyes maintaining a perfect 4-0 record in the series since 2001.

There's a lot to keep an eye on as Ohio State takes the field. With aspirations for a Big Ten Championship and being early favorites for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Buckeyes are poised to make a strong statement. They'll be eager to demonstrate their dominance against what is expected to be an overwhelmed Akron squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes CFB game, plus plenty more.

Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and kick-off time

The Akron Zips will take on Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (color analyst)

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Idaho Vandals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR) | Away: 998 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Akron Zips vs Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Akron Zips team news

The Zips have struggled in recent seasons under Joe Moorhead, but there's hope for a turnaround in 2024 with new starting quarterback Ben Finley at the helm. Known for his passing prowess, Finley is expected to frequently target fellow transfer Justin Campbell. In the backfield, running backs Charles Kellom and Jordan Simmons will drive the ground game.

On defense, Akron is coming off a strong season where they ranked 19th nationally in passing yards allowed per game. The secondary, featuring Darrian Lewis, Aman Greenwood, and Paul Lewis III, is poised to be a major strength. Additionally, CJ Nunnally stands out as a formidable pass rusher, which should bolster the defensive line. The linebacker corps returns the team's top two tacklers from 2023, adding further stability. If the Zips manage to succeed this season, it will likely be due to the efforts of their underrated defense.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Coach Ryan Day, entering his sixth year at the helm, has made significant strides with the transfer portal this offseason. He brought in two major talents: veteran quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State and powerful running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss.

The addition of Howard addresses last year's quarterback concerns, as he steps in to replace Kyle McCord, who was seen as a weak link for Ohio State. Howard, a graduate transfer, accumulated 5,786 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions during his four years at Kansas State, and he also rushed for 351 yards last season. With Chip Kelly, the former UCLA head coach, joining as offensive coordinator, the program is now stacked with high-profile talent.

But the star power isn’t confined to the offense. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, now in his third year with Ohio State, returns with a unit that was among the best last season, allowing just 11.6 points per game (2nd). The defensive line will be bolstered by the return of edge rushers Jack Sawyer (48 tackles, 6.5 sacks) and JT Tuimoloau (38 tackles, 5 sacks), who will be key in anchoring the defense.

More college football news and coverage