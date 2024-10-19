San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Chiefs 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) are aiming to secure their third straight road victory when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch this Sunday.

Off to a stellar start, the Chiefs are in prime form as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. Having won their first five games, they enter this matchup fresh from a bye week, looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games. A victory would also mark their fifth consecutive win over the 49ers.

On the other side, the 49ers had a shaky beginning to the season but have bounced back with two dominant wins in a row. They'll be eager to build on that momentum and deliver a statement performance in this high-stakes rematch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers are putting up 27 points per game, averaging 262 passing yards and 158 rushing yards.

In their win over the Seahawks, Brock Purdy completed 64% of his passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Guerendo contributed with 99 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Deebo Samuel Sr. impressed with three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed M. Turner Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Mason Running Back Questionable Knee J. Jennings Wide Receiver Out Hip W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Ribs D. Luter Cornerback Questionable Pelvis J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin J. Moody Kicker Out Ankle

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging 23.6 points per contest, putting up 236.8 passing yards and 117.8 rushing yards per game. They secured a comfortable 26-13 victory over New Orleans at home, with JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the charge, catching seven passes for 130 yards. Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards but was held without a touchdown while throwing an interception. In his first game back with the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt didn't disappoint, rushing for 102 yards on 27 carries and finding the end zone.

Even with key players like Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice sidelined due to injuries, the Chiefs continue to plug and play seamlessly.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Questionable Knee I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Edwards Safety Questionable Illness B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed M. Danna Defensive End Out Pectoral L. Sneed Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

More NFL news and coverage