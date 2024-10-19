This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ersGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Chiefs 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) are aiming to secure their third straight road victory when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch this Sunday.

Off to a stellar start, the Chiefs are in prime form as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. Having won their first five games, they enter this matchup fresh from a bye week, looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games. A victory would also mark their fifth consecutive win over the 49ers.

On the other side, the 49ers had a shaky beginning to the season but have bounced back with two dominant wins in a row. They'll be eager to build on that momentum and deliver a statement performance in this high-stakes rematch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

DateSunday, October 21
Kick-off Time4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
VenueLevi's Stadium
LocationSanta Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers are putting up 27 points per game, averaging 262 passing yards and 158 rushing yards.

In their win over the Seahawks, Brock Purdy completed 64% of his passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Guerendo contributed with 99 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Deebo Samuel Sr. impressed with three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

49ers injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
J. MooreOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
F. DarbyWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. VerrettCornerbackQuestionableShoulder
D. JacksonDefensive LinemanPhysically Unable to PerformKnee
T. HufangaSafetyInjured ReserveWrist
P. ElfleinOffensive LinemanQuestionableCalf
D. GreenlawLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformAchilles
A. ThomasCornerbackInjured ReserveForearm
J. FelicianoOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
E. MitchellRunning BackInjured ReserveHamstring
C. McCaffreyRunning BackInjured ReserveAchilles
A. BryantDefensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
M. TurnerWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. MasonRunning BackQuestionableKnee
J. JenningsWide ReceiverOutHip
W. SneadWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
T. HawkinsSafetyQuestionableUndisclosed
Y. Gross-MatosDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
C. LucianoOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
E. BrownDefensive EndInjured ReserveRibs
D. LuterCornerbackQuestionablePelvis
J. HargraveDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveTriceps
C. RobinsonLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
K. GivensDefensive LinemanQuestionableGroin
J. MoodyKickerOutAnkle

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging 23.6 points per contest, putting up 236.8 passing yards and 117.8 rushing yards per game. They secured a comfortable 26-13 victory over New Orleans at home, with JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the charge, catching seven passes for 130 yards. Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards but was held without a touchdown while throwing an interception. In his first game back with the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt didn't disappoint, rushing for 102 yards on 27 carries and finding the end zone.

Even with key players like Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice sidelined due to injuries, the Chiefs continue to plug and play seamlessly.

Chiefs injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
C. OmenihuDefensive EndPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
C. JonesDefensive TackleQuestionableAbdomen
M. MettauerGuardInjured ReserveKnee - MCL
H. BrownWide ReceiverInjured ReserveShoulder
C. JacobsLinebackerQuestionableKnee
I. PachecoRunning BackInjured ReserveLower Leg
K. ToneyWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
M. EdwardsSafetyQuestionableIllness
B. CuppTight EndOutUndisclosed
M. DannaDefensive EndOutPectoral
L. SneedCornerbackQuestionableQuadriceps
R. RiceWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
J. Smith-SchusterWide ReceiverQuestionableHamstring

