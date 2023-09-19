FITE TV holds rights to various MMA promotions including BKFC, Fusion Fight League, CFC and many more.

CBS is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA, with the action available on their streaming service Paramount+

UFC Fight Pass is the most direct way to get to the heart of the UFC action.

MMA - mixed martial arts - is at an all-time high in terms of popularity, as the global combat sports phenomenon continues to grow through rival promotions UFC and Bellator MMA, helping to cement it as one of the biggest attractions on the planet.

With the rise of superstars such as Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ryan Bader drawing even more eyeballs to UFC and MMA fights, there’s no shortage of drag-down knuckle-busting action to catch across the two organizations and their impressive roster of talent.

But where can you watch UFC and Bellator MMA, on television and streaming? Allow GOAL to strap on the gloves and step into the octagon to give you the lowdown on how to get your mixed martial arts fix, and what suits your viewing preferences.

Where to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC - short for Ultimate Fighting Championship is the leading Mixed Martial Arts promotion across United States.

The organisation continues to deliver a new raft of stars every year, over multiple weight divisions, with stars being made.

Rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the USA are currently exclusive to ESPN+, with further coverage also available via UFC's dedicated UFC Fight Pass app.

Promotion Network Ultimate Fighting Championship ESPN Bellator MMA CBS Absolute Championship Akhmat YouTube / Facebook Invicta Fight Championships UFC Fight Pass Rizin FITE TV

Further UFC content is also available through ESPN and ESPN+, with some preliminary events occasionally shown on ABC.

Bellator MMA meanwhile may be shown on rare instances on CBS, Paramount’s regular broadcast channel.

Unlike other sports, there is pretty minimal coverage for mixed martial arts on linear broadcast channels, meaning that streaming services, cable television and satellite providers are your best bet to catch all the octagon action.

Streaming services to watch MMA

One of the easiest ways to be covered for your MMA needs is through the various streaming services currently available on the market.

We've already given mention to ESPN+, who hold exclusive rights to the UFC. However, Paramount+ - and their coverage of CBS and Bellator MMA - is worthy of a mention too.

Along with CBS, Paramount+ also have a plan that hosts SHOWTIME where several other combat sports event are shown throughout the calendar year.

Away from going direct to the source, there are multiple other streaming service providers to choose from. Each option comes with its pros and cons.

Cable and satellite TV providers to watch MMA

If streaming services are not your cup of coffee, it is also simple enough to watch UFC and Bellator MMA through cable television and satellite providers. Both ESPN and SHOWTIME are available through a number of cable TV packages.

There are multiple cable and satellite providers to choose from, and several price tiers within those options that will allow access to either ESPN, SHOWTIME or both as part and parcel of your package.

As with streaming, each option comes with its pros and cons. Some cable options will provide you with a broader selection of wider sporting options through ESPN and Fox Sports, while some satellite options may not deliver the all-inclusive coverage you hope for, such as lacking SHOWTIME. It is important to ensure you get the right package for your needs.

What are the pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs?

Cable television and satellite providers give customers a broad variety of options for which to not just watch UFC and Bellator MMA but a wider variety of sports, film, news and entertainment, providing wide coverage to touch every base in your broadcast needs.

As with streaming however, costs can be prohibitive despite the plethora of choice available. Dependent on your viewing preferences, there may be more cost-efficient ways to keep on top of your mixed martial arts passions.

How to watch MMA PPV event via streaming apps

Pay-per-view, or PPV, describes fights in UFC and Bellator MMA that are offered at a premium charge in addition to the standard cost of a streaming provider. While multiple UFC and Bellator MMA bouts are available with a regular subscription, several like the marquee UFC Fight Night bouts will still set you back an extra fee.

Currently, UFC Fight Night bouts can vary in price, though they generally retail around the $74.99 mark. These fights can be purchased through the respective app - ESPN+, SHOWTIME or UFC Fight Pass - in addition to your regular subscription.

FAQS

How can I watch UFC Fight Night online?

UFC Fight Night is exclusively broadcast on ESPN, with events shown online through its streaming channel ESPN+, as well as UFC Fight Pass. UFC Fight Night pay-per-view bouts can be purchased to view through the channel or streaming service as and when.

How can I watch Bellator MMA fights for free?

You cannot watch Bellator MMA fights live for free, and can only watch them through SHOWTIME. However, PlutoTV does show previous bouts on replay for free.

Can you watch UFC fights for free?

You cannot watch UFC fights live for free, and can only watch them through ESPN, ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. However, UFC’s official YouTube channel streams selected fights from previous events.

Can you watch the fight again if you buy the ppv?

In certain circumstances, you will be able to replay a UFC pay-per-view event through the device you originally viewed it on for a limited time only.

Do I need a VPN to watch UFC fights?

You do not need a VPN to watch UFC fights; however, you may be able to use one in order to locate UFC fights or Bellator MMA bouts that are not being broadcast locally in the United States.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The bottom line

Ultimately, the exclusive deals in place with ESPN and SHOWTIME mean that you will need access to both channels and their respective streaming services to likely enjoy maximum coverage of both UFC and Bellator MMA.

However, it does not mean that you have to necessarily settle for one or the other, with plenty of options available over streaming services, cable television, and satellite providers to give you a wide plethora of choices when it comes to finding the right one for you.