Best Online Casinos in Kenya - Your Guide in 2024

With the explosion of online casinos in Kenya, choosing the right one can be an overwhelming task, especially for beginners.

Top 3 Online Casinos in Kenya in 2024

We tested all of the options available for Kenya players, and we found some winners. These are sites that go above the norm in terms of what they offer to their players.

These Kenyan online casinos offer you welcome bonuses and have fast payout speeds. In addition to that their win rate is great.

MozzartBet Online Casino

Mozzart is a place where you can find a range of casino games to bet on. This operator has over 1000+ casino games. When doing our research we found a variety of casino games.

You have most major game types covered, including slots, live casino, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, aviator games and more. The site has a solid win rate of 98%.

Moreover, a welcome bonus is available for all new members on the site.

All new players who make a first deposit of 2,000 KES and spin the 2,000 KES within 7 days will get 40 free spins after 7 days on Mozzart Bonanza and a 200 KES free bet on Aviator. Each spin has a value of 5 KES.

Also, all new players who deposit 500 KES and spin it within the next 7 days will get 20 free spins and 100 KES free bets on Aviator.

When reviewing MozzartBet Casino, we found that the site has been designed with ultimate functionality in mind. Thanks to the user-friendly mobile platform. The best part is that their MozzartBet mobile app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus offer Limited payment options Strong live casino Excellent customer service Mobile app for Android and iOS devices

22Bet Online Casino

If you like playing at an online casino with a huge collection of games available, you will be happy with the range at 22BBet Casino.

The casino section has one of the biggest casino game libraries on the online gaming market with more than 3000 casino games in its game portfolio. The average win rate of this online casino hovers around 96%.

When it comes to live games you will be impressed with the selection available here. We have done the research for 22Bet providers and we were happy to find some of the best providers like Ezugi and Evolution Gaming.

The operator offers a welcome bonus for newly registered customers. New customers are welcomed with a 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES for their first deposit.

When you make a deposit of at least 150 KES you will get a 100% bonus up to 47000 KES for the casino games.

From the analysis we made, we found that 22Bet mobile casino offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for players to navigate using mobile phones.

Pros Cons Dedicated mobile site for iOS and Android Few deposit methods Massive selection of games M-Pesa deposits and withdrawals Variety of MozzartBet bonuses

1xBet Online Casino

1xBet casino is one of the largest online gambling companies in Kenya and around the world. All new customers of 1xBet casino are eligible for the Welcome Bonus package.

After completing our registration on the site we were welcomed with a signup bonus. The bonus is worth up to 190000 KES and it comes with 150 free spins. However, the package is split across the first four deposits.

All deposit bonuses must be redeemed by wagering the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days. Until the bonus has been redeemed, stakes cannot be higher than 650 KES.

During our 1xBet Casino review, we found the casino offers over 6000 games, stretching from live dealer titles, online slots, and progressive jackpots to table games. At the live casino, players can choose from a wide range of games, including classic casino games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette. The average win rate is 95%.

1xBet supports mobile betting, letting players play from wherever they are. We tested their website and we were happy to see that it is compatible with the mobile browsers.

All the bonuses and games can be played on mobile apps. Nevertheless, navigation is easier, allowing players to find their favourite games quickly.

Pros Cons Many live tables High wagering requirement on welcome bonus Simple navigation and user-friendly for players Customer support can be slow App for iOS and Android Fast and reliable bet processing

How Did We Choose the Best Online Casinos in Kenya?

Our list of the best casinos in Kenya has been carefully put together by our team of experts. We don’t simply take into account a few criteria to come out with this list.

Instead, we go through a comprehensive process to make sure that each casino fulfils what Kenya players are looking for.

This is how we choose the best online casinos in Kenya:

Casino Games

When looking to enjoy online gambling in Kenya, we take a look at the range of games and whether or not the site offers the best games. We check the developers it’s partnered with, what the RTPs are, and whether or not there are enough titles that Kenyan players are looking for.

Win Rate

Another feature we look at when choosing online casino sites for Kenyan players is the win rate. There are many casino sites with high win rates.

Remember, the win rate percentage is over a vast sample, so it is not a guarantee you will win. Still, choosing a casino with a higher win rate may slightly tilt the odds of success in your favour.

Payout Speed

Payout speed is the time needed to allow the players to cash out their money, and it differs from one online casino platform to another. When selecting Kenyan online casinos, one of the factors we look at is how fast or slow they pay since no gamer wants to wait too long.

Casino Bonuses

Another thing we consider is the available bonuses for new and current players. We look for sites that offer online casino bonuses for new and current customers, such as free spins, deposit matches, or no-deposit bonuses.

We carefully read the links with these offers, including the wagering requirements and the time required to use these bonuses.

Before recommending a casino site to players we first of all read the fine print on any bonuses or promotions it offers. You can find all free spin casinos in Kenya.

Live Casino

We also check if the casino site has a variety of live casino games. The platforms we choose pride themselves on offering an extensive array of live casino games that cater to the different players such as online slots, roulette, and blackjack.

Mobile Casino

We also check if the platform is compatible with mobile devices.

This can include a mobile-optimised website or a downloadable app that allows gambling using a mobile device. The best casinos will have one, if not both.

How to Play Online Casinos in Kenya

Choose your favourite casino

Selecting the right online casino is paramount to a better gambling experience.

You can also check their bonus offers. You can choose one of the online casino sites recommended on this page.

Create an account

Once you have identified the best online site in Kenya the next step is to create an account. Registering at any online casino is very simple.

You just need to click the button for “Sign Up”, “Join Now”, or “Register”. Register your account by filling out the registration form that pops up with your details including a valid mobile phone number and email.

Make the first deposit

Any best online casino will provide a wide range of deposit options. These usually include mobile payments such as M-Pesa and AirtelMoney, debit and credit cards, and cryptocurrency.

Note that some sites may have limits on the amounts you are able to deposit, so make sure to check that too before you make a deposit.

Depositing at the best Kenyan online casinos is very simple.

To make a deposit, go to the cashier or banking section of the casino. Choose your preferred deposit method, enter the amount you want to withdraw, and follow the prompts.

Start playing

Once you have deposited funds into your account and selected a welcome bonus, you can start playing any of the exciting casino games available.

What Are the Best Online Casino Games in Kenya

Here are some popular casino games you can expect to find at all of the online gaming sites we have recommended on this page.

Aviator

Aviator betting is a popular online casino game known for its simplicity. It is a game of chance that features a plane which steadily ascends, and the multiplier increases the longer it flies.

To collect the winnings, you must cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most widely played casino games in the world. Its popularity is due to its slim house edge.

Playing this game is simple; the aim is to get as close to a total of 21 as possible (without going over). Also, you can win by having a better total than the dealer.

Roulette

The aim of roulette is to predict where a ball is going to stop on a spinning wheel. The wheel is filled with numbers from 0 to 36. You can bet on single numbers or groups of numbers.

A game starts when the wheel is spun and the ball gets released. You need to predict where the ball will stop by placing a bet on the board.

You can bet on specific numbers or groups of numbers, like all the even numbers.

Poker

Online casinos offer a varied selection of poker games, from Texas hold 'em and Seven Card Stud to the ever-popular five-card draw. With both virtual and live dealer options to choose from, you can take a chance against the computer or compete in real, high-stakes tournaments with professional dealers.

Baccarat

In recent years, the popularity of online baccarat has continued to grow due to the emergence of online casinos.

The rules of the live baccarat games are similar to other varieties. There are two hands the dealer deals on the table: Banker and Player.

Before they deal, you bet on which hand’s total you believe will be closer to nine, or whether it’ll be a tie.

Depending on the site, you are likely to encounter many versions of baccarat. These include Speed Baccarat, Mini-Baccarat, Baccarat Squeeze and more.

Slots

Online slots are normally the most popular, and casino lobbies will be packed with hundreds of slots with different features, themes and bonuses.

The best online casino sites in Kenya will offer a very broad variety of titles from lots of different providers, including industry NetEnt and IGT. The top sites cover dozens of different slot themes, and they have low, medium and high volatility games.

Live Casino

Live dealer online casinos let players interact with real-time human dealers while sitting at their homes without physically going to the casino.

The Real dealers are located in the studios, and players may use chat windows to ask questions and place wagers from any location on their preferred device. Many live casino sites cover games like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

What Are the Payment Methods for Online Casinos

If you want to win money in gambling you need to deposit at any top real money casino.

There are different casino payment methods you can use. Some of the most popular payment methods in Kenya include:

M-PESA

M-PESA is a mobile payment method that is very popular in Kenya, and it is widely accepted in online casinos operating in the Kenyan gambling market.

There are several reasons you need to use M-Pesa as a method of payment in Kenya.

First, you don’t need to have a bank account to use M-PESA at an online casino. Second, all the M-PESA transactions are safe and secure, meaning that your money is never at risk.

Cryptocurrencies

The online casino industry is spoiled by the variety of cryptocurrency options available for making payments on their platforms. Apart from Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies which are gaining popularity are Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Monero.

Transactions are processed through blockchain technology, ensuring security, transparency, and anonymity for users. Another benefit of using cryptocurrency for transactions at casinos is that their transaction fees are slightly lower compared to other methods.

Visa Card

Visa is the leading type of credit and debit card in Kenya, so it’s an understandably popular option for online casino payments. Visa card payments are one of the top casino payment methods, with their pros being ease of use, convenience, and instant transaction speeds.

You can even receive a casino bonus when you choose the best Visa casino on our list.

What Are the Most Popular Casino Software Providers

The iGaming industry has grown considerably recently, with a variety of the best online casino providers. From slots with mega jackpots to casino classics such as roulette and blackjack you’ll never be short of games to play.

The following casino software providers are the ones we have identified as the best on the market right now.

Evolution

Relax Gaming

Play’n GO

Playtech

Pragmatic Play

Microgaming

NetEnt

Quickspin

BetSoft

Yggdrasil

History of Online Casinos in Kenya

When it comes to online gambling, Kenya is one of the fastest-growing markets in Africa. It is estimated that this market is worth over $40 million.

Gambling law in Kenya was established in 1966 and the practice has been legal since then. The Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act established a Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) that issues licences and regulates gambling in the country.

Apart from land-based casinos, the online casino market is also quite active. Online gambling in Kenya has grown significantly due to the convenience and accessibility it offers.

An increase in internet usage and the majority of users accessing the internet through mobile devices has created a huge upsurge in online gambling. A total of 88% of Kenyan gamblers use their smartphones for wagering, which makes mobile the most frequent form of gambling in the country.

Moreover, the M-Pesa service for online payments is popular and bridges the gap for a cash-based economy.

Online vs Land-Based Casinos

Online casinos are much easier to access than their land-based casinos. Land-based casinos require you to travel, while online casinos don't require a move outside your home.

Online casinos usually offer a variety of games, ranging from classic games such as slots, blackjack, roulette, and to more niche options like virtual sports. Land-based casinos may have limitations due to physical space and regulatory constraints while offering diverse games.

Online gambling sites are known for their bonuses and promotions. These offers include free spins, welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and loyalty programs.

On the other hand, Land-based casinos offer a social atmosphere that players enjoy. You can interact with other players, watch live entertainment, and enjoy the atmosphere of a physical casino.

There are many pros and cons that come with online and land-based casinos.

Online Casinos Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Higher signup casino bonuses and better ongoing promotions Not able to interact with others No need to travel to the casino Offer a variety of games Allow a range of payment methods

Land-Based Casinos Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Opportunity to interact with dealers and other gamblers in real-time Travel and expenses Instant payouts Limited game variety Tangible experience

Online Casinos Kenya FAQs

Find a list of frequently asked questions and answers concerning online casino gaming in Kenya. Get the answers to the most relevant and popular online casino FAQ.

Which online casino has the best mobile app?

Based on the analysis of available free spins and overall user experience, 1xBet offers the best mobile app for online casino players in Kenya. Their user-friendly app enhances the mobile gaming experience. This makes 1xBet a strong contender for players looking for generous free spins and a reliable mobile platform.

Which online casino has the best welcome offer?

MozzartBet and 1xBet both offer enticing welcome offers for new players in Kenya, featuring free spins.

MozzartBet provides up to 40 free spins and additional free bets for deposits starting from 500 KES. 1xBet, however, offers a more comprehensive package with up to 150 free spins spread over the first four deposits, allowing players to explore various games.

Which online casino offers the widest range of games?

1xBet offers the widest range of games among online casinos, providing a diverse selection of slots and table games. Their free spins bonus, which is distributed across the first four deposits, covers different games including Reliquary of Ra and Rich of the Mermaid Hold and Spin, reflecting their extensive game variety.

Which online casino offers the best payment methods?

1xBet offers the widest range of payment methods among online casinos, accommodating various preferences and ensuring convenient deposit options for players. This variety allows players to engage more freely and comfortably with their gaming activities, knowing they have multiple secure options for their transactions.

What is the best online casino for playing Aviator games?

Many popular casino sites offer Aviator gambling. Some of the top platforms for playing Aviator online for real money include MozzartBet, 22Bet and 1xBet.

What is the best online casino for beginners?

Most of the online casino sites we have listed on this page are great for beginners. However, our writers' best online casino for beginners is MozzartBet casino.

What is the best online casino for cryptocurrency users?

1xBet casino is the best due to the overall experience it delivers in terms of depositing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The site has established itself as a leading destination for crypto gaming fans.

Are online casinos legal in Kenya?

Many online casino sites are licensed to provide their services to players in Kenya. To see some of the online casinos we are referring to, check our list of 3 top casino sites in Kenya above.

These sites are licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

How quick are the payouts?

Most online casinos pay out fast by allowing players to choose their withdrawal options. Although most transactions are fast, some may take more time than others.