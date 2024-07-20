BetWinner Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on BetWinner?

Are you wondering what the BetWinner deposit methods are and how to deposit using them? Keep reading to learn more about the payment options.

How to Deposit on BetWinner Kenya?

The process of using BetWinner is very simple. The user-friendly site and intuitive buttons that ensure smooth navigation make every step even simpler. You can easily deposit via the website or using the mobile paybill.

How to Deposit on BetWinner Using M-Pesa?

To deposit using M-PESA on the website, follow these simple steps:

Go to the BetWinner app or website and sign in to your account. Go to "My Account" and click on "Deposit." Next, select M-PESA options as your payment option. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Click on "Pay" to complete the transaction. Once the deposit is completed, you can wager on all sports, including live bets.

How to Deposit on BetWinner Using M-PESA Paybill?

Below is the process of depositing funds to your BetwWinner account using paybill:

On your phone, open the M-PESA mobile app and select Lipa Na M-PESA. Choose 'Paybill'. Enter the BetWinner Paybill number – 7011780. Type in the BetWinner as the account number. Choose the amount you wish to deposit. Then, enter your four-digit PIN number. Tap 'Send' to confirm the transaction.

You will receive a message from M-PESA informing you that the amount has been sent to the account.

Go ahead and place a bet on your favourite sports, including virtual sports. You can claim the welcome bonus if you make your first deposit.

How to Deposit on BetWinner Using Airtel Money?

Like M-PESA, depositing using Airtel Money is easy. Here are the steps:

Go to the BetWinner official website or use the BetWinner app. You can create a new account if you don't have one. BetWinner registration is straightforward. Log in, select the "Deposit" icon, and choose Airtel Money. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Select "Deposit." On your registered number, an Airtel pop-up asking for your PIN will appear. Enter your pin and reload your account.

How to Deposit on BetWinner Using Debit and Credit Card?

To deposit with your Visa or MasterCard, do the actions below:

Log into your BetWinner account. You can log on to either your mobile app or website. To proceed to deposit, click on 'Deposit.' Choose Visa or MasterCard Enter the required card information. Enter the amount you want to deposit. To finish your deposit, click 'Confirm.'

The deposit is instantly reflected in your account. New customers will get a welcome bonus if they make their first deposit.

What Are The BetWinner Deposit Methods?

You can use four major payment methods: M-PESA, Airtel Money, Visa, and MasterCard. The good news is that there are no additional deposit fees.

M-PESA

Being the most commonly used payment system in Kenya, M-PESA offers its service for depositing to various betting platforms, and BetWinner is one of them. The company is so popular due to its great interface, convenient deposits to betting sites in Kenya, ease of use, and security.

Being a highly reliable payment system, players can be confident that their money is in good hands.

There is nothing to worry about when it comes to M-Pesa's safety. You only need your unique M-PESA PIN to access your account and make payments.

Airtel Money

Airtel Money is a mobile money service that allows you to transact at the convenience of your phone. Like M-PESA, Airtel Money commands many customers in Kenya and beyond.

Today, many betting platforms in Kenya are allowing their users to deposit using Airtel Money to improve customer experience.

The provider is expanding its business and growing its Kenyan customer base. The minimum deposit for making an Airtel deposit on BetWinner is 1 KSH.

Visa

Almost everybody in Kenya has a Visa, which you can use to deposit into your BetWinner account. The process is seamless, and you don't need to leave your comfort.

Low fees and bonus eligibility make Visa cards stand out from the competition. The Visa Card payments are also very secure, so no one else can access your information.

Also, BetWinner withdrawals and deposits are instant, and you won't incur any processing fees.

MasterCard

Credit cards are an essential payment option in Kenya; hence, they are hugely popular, and the betting site has taken advantage of this. Therefore, to offer an efficient and smooth deposit for Kenyan players, the betting site has successfully integrated MasterCard card deposits.

The privacy and data of the player are top priorities, and all personal financial data is secured with high-end-to-end encrypted technology.

Payment Methods Pros Cons M-PESA The service is very secure overall M-Pesa paybill transactions are processed offline Airtel Money Easy-to-use and convenient Low transaction per day Visa and MasterCard Very secure Requires you to have a bank account

What Is the BetWinner Paybill Number in Kenya?

M-Pesa is one of the most popular ways to transfer funds in Kenya, being one of the most common payment systems in the country. That is why BetWinner is allowing Kenyan punters to use its deposit and place bets on virtual sports as well as live betting.

BetWinner customers in Kenya can use the paybill number to fund their accounts. The paybill number is 7011780, the same for M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

What Are the Betwinner Deposit Features?

During the BetWinner review, we found that each payment method has minimum and maximum deposit limits. Also, we checked on the time taken for each deposit and the fees.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit M-PESA 25 KES 300,000 KES Airtel Money 1 KES 300,000 KES Visa and MasterCard 112.00 KES Unspecified

FAQ

Our team has analysed all BetWinner deposit FAQs and given the answers to the Kenyan punters.

Is it Safe to Deposit Money on BetWinner?

Yes, all payment methods allowed here are safe. BetWinner operates legally in Kenya, as it has a Curacao gambling licence and is approved by a trusted gambling regulator in the country - the Betting Control and Lotteries Board (BCLB).

Can I Deposit Funds Into My BetWinner Account Using A Currency Other Than The Kenyan Shillings (KES)?

No, the only accepted currency for BetWinner is the Kenyan Shilling.

What Are The Deposit Limits On BetWinner?

The deposit limit depends on the payment method you choose. As standard, customers will fall under the rules outlined in the general terms and conditions.

Why Is My Deposit Not Reflected In The BetWinner Account?

Delays with depositing money in the account are rare, but they do happen from time to time. The issues may be on your side or BetWinner's side – problems with your M-PESA, bank, card, etc. Another reason may be technical issues.

What to Do If My Deposit Is Not Reflected In the BetWinner Account?

If the payment was successful, but the funds still are not reflected in your account, do not worry. You need to re-login to your account. Wait for the data to be updated and the balance will be updated.

If re-logging does not work, check what could be the problems with the chosen payment option. It is the most common reason for delayed deposits. Normally, such issues will be resolved quickly, and you will receive your funds soon to place your bets.