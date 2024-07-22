BetWinner Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from BetWinner?

How to Withdraw Money from BetWinner?

Here users will learn how to withdraw money from BetWinner and all other withdrawal information. A straightforward step-by-step process for sending the funds from the account using different withdrawal methods is shown below:

Mobile Withdrawal on BetWinner

You may want to withdraw money received from the winning of the first deposit bonus, from BetWinner straight into M-PESA or Airtel Money, follow the simple steps below to withdraw money immediately.

Log into your BetWinner account and go to 'My Account. Select 'Withdraw Funds' Select Mpesa or Airtel Money as your preferred withdrawal method. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw. A confirmation code will be sent to your phone number. Enter this code to confirm the withdrawal.

How to Withdraw Money from BetWinner Using E-Wallets?

Although not the fastest option, E-wallets are very effective and support extraordinary safety measures. Bettors can look at the text below to see how they can withdraw funds using E-wallet.

Log into your BetWinner account. Go to your account profile and press the Withdraw button. Choose the e-wallet that you want to use. Enter your preferred amount. Complete the required information and hit Withdraw to finish the transaction.

How to Withdraw Money from BetWinner Using Payment Methods?

BetWinner also allows a Payment system as a method for withdrawal. After winning your sports bets from live betting or any other bet and wanting to withdraw, here are the steps to follow.

First of all, you have to open the official website of BetWinner. The next step is to log in to your account. Select Withdraw from the list. Select one of the payment systems. Enter any required info and the amount you want to withdraw, and then finish your withdrawal. Finish the withdrawal by clicking the Withdrawal button.

How to Withdraw Money from BetWinner Using the Cryptocurrency?

After winning your live betting or in-play bets, you will want to withdraw. One of the methods you can use is cryptocurrency.

Withdrawing using Cryptocurrency is easy, fast, and secure. To start, here are the steps to follow:

First of all, you have to open the official website of BetWinner. Choose the Cryptocurrency you wish, for example, Bitcoin. Once you've got your address, copy it, then go to the BookMaker Cashier. Enter the amount and paste your Bitcoin address.

What Are the BetWinner Withdrawal Methods?

Our research found that, on BetWinner, there are no withdrawal fees. Check all the withdrawal methods.

Mobile Payment

The majority of betting companies offer credit card payments and cryptocurrencies.

However, some of Kenya's most advanced betting operators, such as BetWinner, are known for their mobile alternatives. Our expert found that the most popular options are M-PESA and Airtel Money.

The process of withdrawing money from your account is not only easy but also pleasant. Our BetWinner review team also noticed that there are no fees for withdrawal, and transactions are completed within 24 hours.

E-Wallets

Another withdrawal method you can use in sports betting on BetWinner is E-wallet. All e-wallet withdrawal methods allow you to cash out at least 100 KES.

Moreover, the withdrawal process takes around 15 minutes, which means the money will be approved as soon as you make the request.

One of the leading e-wallets you can use on BetWinner is Neteller.

With Neteller, you can safely and quickly deposit and withdraw money from your account. Another electronic wallet accepted here is Skrill.

Payment Systems

We have done research on the payment systems and we discovered that withdrawing money using this method is free of charge. The average request processing time is 15 minutes.

The main two payment systems you can use to withdraw are ECO and Neteller. These payment systems have zero fees.

Cryptocurrency

BetWinner accepts withdrawals made using cryptocurrencies.

The available options include BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, DOGE, and XRP. The site doesn't have a maximum withdrawal limit for crypto withdrawals.

The convenience it offers to most Kenyan players is indisputable, with the added benefit of no charges applied, making transactions cost-effective and seamless. As for the maximum, the operator has not set a withdrawal limit.

The analysis we made found the following advantages and disadvantages.

Withdrawal Method Pros Cons E-Wallets Transaction is fast Security concerns Payment Systems No transaction fees Higher minimum deposit Cryptocurrency Excellent security It can take longer

What Are the BetWinner Withdrawal Features?

The withdrawals are processed instantly, and the money arrives in your account right away after withdrawal. Withdrawals are free and instant, and there is no maximum amount.

The table below shows some of the different options and their limits.

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Fees E-Wallets 150 KES 15 mins None Payment Systems 150 KES 15 mins None Cryptocurrency 150 KES 15 mins None

What Is Our Review of the BetWinner Withdrawal?

As mentioned earlier, players have various ways to withdraw money from their account. That said, the betting site has a huge advantage over its competitors.

We tested every BetWinner deposit and withdrawal method and found that they are safe, secure and convenient for Kenyan players.

We can recommend all options available to bettors who want to withdraw their winnings from this site.

Now, let's look at the pros and cons of the BetWinner withdrawal method.

Pros Cons Great selection of withdrawal methods Withdrawals are not always instant Withdrawal methods are well-recognised in Kenya Convenient cash withdrawal option

What Are the Potential Issues When Withdrawing Money from BetWinner?

It can be very frustrating when you change your mind and want to withdraw your winnings immediately but it does not go through. To avoid any issues and be able to withdraw the funds, we suggest reading here.

Technical Problems

Occasionally, the platform may experience issues that delay the processing of withdrawal requests. It might result from a server problem, maintenance, or other technical issues.

In these circumstances, your withdrawal request might only be processed once the problem has been resolved. You can wait for some time or call customer support if the problem persists.

Incorrect Account Details

Another issue can be inaccurate bank account numbers or e-wallet addresses. This can lead to processing errors and delays in the withdrawal.

Verify the correctness of the provided bank account information or e-wallet address to prevent processing issues.

Withdrawal Limits

BetWinner has different limits that are set for each of the withdrawal systems that they provide on their site. No matter what method you choose, you won't have to worry, here you can withdraw a large amount.

The betting site has solid limits on both the minimum and maximum limits, which is good for players. However, make sure you check the maximum and minimum amount before proceeding.

Also, you may experience withdrawal problems if you try to cash out your first deposit bonus before meeting the requirements.

FAQs

Here are the most frequently asked questions on BetWinner withdrawals.

Is it safe to withdraw money on BetWinner?

BetWinner is a highly secure betting platform that one can use. The betting site is licensed by the BCLB and is also licensed by the Government of Curacao.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

The bookmaker has two options for wagering, on the mobile website or through the modern App. Whether using Android or iOS, the BetWinner app ensures you take advantage of every betting opportunity.

Placing bets and withdrawing using this app is great. An uncomplicated withdrawal process is guaranteed via a user-friendly and straightforward app.

What are the withdrawal limits on BetWinner?

You only need to accumulate a minimum of KES 225 in your account to make a withdrawal. This is quite a low threshold when compared to other bookmakers.

While the official website doesn't provide specific details about the maximum withdrawal limit.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

No, once your withdrawal is processed, you cannot cancel it.