Football Predictions: Our Experts Betting Tips for the Week

Check out our football predictions guide. We're publishing it on Wednesday 17th of April for this weekend matches, the 21th and 22th! 18+, T&Cs apply

+

In this guide, we explore betting tips for all main matches played by international leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, the Bundesliga.

Our 7 Football Predictions & Free Tips

Please find below our football tips for the second weekend of April 2024, Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th:

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - under 2.12 for Everton Fulham vs Liverpool - GG / Both Team to Score Real Madrid vs Barcelona - GG & over 2.5 Lille vs Strasbourg - Lille winner Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen - GG / Both Team to Score Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - Aston Villa winner Roma vs Bologna - Roma winner

Sunday 21st April - Our Predictions

Prediction N°1 - Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 14:30pm

League - English Premier League

Our Prediction - under 2.12 for Everton.

Everton are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League this season. Only one of the past seven meetings between them has produced this outcome.

Prediction N°2 - Fulham vs Liverpool

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 17:30pm

League - English Premier League

Our Prediction - GG / Both Team to Score

Fulham are scoring for fun at the moment. Meanwhile, Liverpool are struggling to keep a clean sheet, with none in their past nine games in all competitions. In addition, four of their past five meetings have produced this outcome.

Prediction N°3 - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 21:00pm

League - LaLiga

Our Prediction - GG & over 2.5

Recent El Clasico clashes have been quite open with a lot of goals and this one could be another goalfest.

Prediction N°4 - Lille vs Strasbourg

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 15:00pm

League - Ligue 1

Our Prediction - Lille to win

Les Dogues have won seven of the past nine meetings and the past two played in Lille.

Prediction N°5 - Borussia Dortmund vs Leverkusen

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 17:30pm

League - Bundesliga

Our Prediction - GG

Six of their past eight meetings have produced this outcome.

Prediction N°6 - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Date - 21/04/24

Kick-off - 16:00pm

League - English Premier League

Our Prediction - Aston Villa to win

Unai Emery’s men have won three of their past four games at home. A win against the Cherries will bring them closer to returning to the Champions League next season.

Monday 22nd April - Our Predictions

Prediction N°7 - Roma vs Bologna

Date - 22/04/24

Kick-off - 18:30pm

League - Serie A

Our Prediction - Roma to win

Roma have found a new level under Daniele De Rossi. The Capital club have won their past four games at home in all competitions.

How do football predictions work? Understanding the basics

Football predictions are derived from previous matches and other important factors. Some of these factors include but are not limited to:

team analysis,

player analysis,

manager analysis,

weather conditions and,

statistical analysis.

Among the types of bets in football, the half-time, full-time prediction is a popular choice. It involves forecasting the result at both the end of the first half and at the full-time whistle.

Football predictions aren't always correct as upsets occur even against highly favoured teams. Using accurate predictions as a part of your betting plan will increase your overall betting experience. Additionally, these predictions offer insights that help you understand football better, making your betting experience more enjoyable and satisfying.

One of the most important points to note is that football betting should never be looked at as another stream of income for you. Football predictions and betting will always carry a risk so there is no guarantee that you will always win. It should always be a source of enjoyment and fun. Punters should always practise responsible gambling.

For those interested in upcoming events, analyzing EURO 2024 predictions can provide valuable insights into what might happen in future matches, enriching your understanding of the dynamics of international football competitions.

Use Football Predictions for the Premier Soccer League

The PSL is very popular among local punters with predictions available on all matches. In the Premier Soccer League has proven very difficult to predict the winners due to most teams being very evenly matched.

Most of the matches are low-scoring affairs therefore the under 2.5 goals bet wins much more than the over 2.5 goals. This means the total goals in the match are 2 goals and below most of the time.One of the safest bets in the PSL is backing Sundowns to win as they have been champions the past five years.

Use Football Predictions for the English Premier League

The EPL predictions are arguably the most popular as there are millions of fans in Kenya.The football predictions for the EPL heavily favour the home team on the day but there are always upsets on the cards.

The league is very high octane with plenty of goals scored in every match. One of the bets with the Premier League predictions that win most often is the BTTS (Both teams to score) as clean sheets are not very common in the league. Handicap betting is popular when a strong team is facing a much weaker side eg. Manchester City vs Luton Town.

Who are the best bookmakers for football betting in Kenya?

The best bookies for football betting in Kenya are MozzartBet and 1xBet. The former is one of the most popular bookies in the country and has extensive betting markets for football with competitive odds.

1xBet also offers an extensive football betting platform in Kenya, providing a broad selection of global football games with competitive odds and multiple betting markets.

The Most Popular Football Tips

The most popular football prediction tip is the three-way bet (1x2). In this bet the punter can bet on the home team (1) to win or the away team to win (2). The third option is the draw (x). The other tip that is very popular is the double chance where you could choose any of the following three combinations, home team or draw(1x), away team or draw(x2), or either team to win(12).

There is a 66.6% chance of winning this bet although the odds are not the best on this type of bet.

Our Football Predictions FAQs

What is the easiest prediction in football?

The easiest prediction in football is the three-way bet (1X2). The bet has no complications and can be made easier when a very strong team faces a weak team. The odds however will not be great in a match where one team is heavily favoured.

How to predict football mathematically?

To predict football using mathematics, you look at things like how well teams are playing, stats of players and managers, weather, past games, and other important information.

How are football odds calculated?

Figuring out football betting odds can be tricky, especially if you're new to betting. There is no need to despair as are lots of online tools called betting odds calculators that make it easier.