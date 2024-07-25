Spain Women vs Japan Women Olympics: Spain to win, both teams to score

We bring you our Spain Women vs Japan women predictions courtesy of our football expert ahead of their meeting at 5 pm on Thursday.

Spain Women vs Japan Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain Women vs Japan Women

Spain should be able to narrowly beat Japan 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Olympics get underway this week and there is plenty of action to look forward to. A mouthwatering clash from the first round of fixtures is Spain Women vs Japan Women.

It’s been an eventful 12 months for La Roja. The Luis Rubiales scandal caused further controversy which saw Jorge Vilda lose his job. Montserrat Tome will lead the team into this tournament, with a strong team to choose from now that the player boycott is behind them.

Despite the tumultuous period off the pitch, Spain have been highly successful on it. They lifted the World Cup last year, narrowly beating England 1-0 in the final. They are amongst the favourites to win the gold medal in Paris as a result.

Spain may be the favourites, but Japan pose a threat. La Roja won six of their seven matches at last year’s World Cup, and their only defeat came at the hands of Nadeshiko. Despite being starved of possession, Japan secured a crushing 4-0 win.

Japan are the 5th favourites to win gold. The hosts, along with Germany, USA and their opponents in the opening group game are more fancied by punters, but the Japanese are capable of going all the way.

Probable Lineups for Spain Women vs Japan Women

The probable lineup for Spain Women in the "system of play."

Coll; Batlle, Codina, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Castillo, Navarro, Garcia

The probable lineup for Japan Women in the "system of play."

Yamashital; Shimizu, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Kitagawa; Hasegawa, Fujino, Miyazawa, Nagano; Tanaka

Chances at Both Ends

The first of our Spain Women vs Japan Women predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Since their World Cup triumph, Spain have been in fine form in front of goal. They have scored in all eight of their matches, netting an average of 4.13 goals per game. La Roja dominated the ball during that period, averaging 65% possession and they should crank up the pressure on Japan here.

The Japanese showed they don’t need an abundance of the ball to pose a threat when they beat Spain in their last head-to-head. They had just 23 % possession and scored four. While we don’t expect them to be as lethal on the break here, Japan are definitely capable of scoring.

Spain Women vs Japan Women Bet 1: Both teams to score - Yes and over 2.5 @2.08 on 1xBet

La Roja to Emerge Victorious

The next of our picks for this match is for Spain Women to win and over 2.5 goals in the match at odds of 2.20 with Betway.

Spain have lost just two of their 15 matches since the start of their glorious World Cup campaign last summer. During that impressive run, they scored an average of 3.33 goals per game and conceded 1.07.

Japan’s only defeat in their last eight matches was a 2-1 loss against the USA. Spain are the closest team to the USWNT in the betting to pick up the gold medal and we expect a similar outcome here. Japan have scored in all eight of their matches since the World Cup, but a goal might not be enough here.

Spain Women vs Japan Women Bet 2: Spain to win and over 2.5 goals @2.70 on 1xBet

Bonmati Provides the Magic

Spain always boast an array of talent in their ranks, but there is no one more gifted than Aitana Bonmati coming into this tournament. There are some other players to keep an eye on. Bonmati was crowned the world’s best player in 2023 and will need to have an impact if La Roja are to stop the USWNT from winning a fifth gold medal.

Bonmati scored in both of Spain’s European Championship qualifiers earlier this month. Aitana is an all-action midfielder, skilled in manoeuvring through tight spaces and unafraid to deliver a crunching tackle. Her pace means she is able to dribble past the opposition or arrive into the box late for a tap-in. Therefore, we are backing her to score here.