Betting Sites with Welcome Bonus in Kenya - Top Bonuses in March 2024

Kenya has several online betting websites. Hence, there are diverse betting sites with welcome bonus offers. New customers are automatically eligible to receive a bonus upon registration.

What Are the Betting Sites with a Welcome Bonus in March 2024?

Find the best welcome bonuses in Kenya below:

Top 8 Betting Sites with a Welcome Bonus in Kenya

The types of welcome bonuses available on the best betting sites differ. Our research shows these bonuses include free bets, deposit bonuses, or cashback.

Additionally, these deals usually have wagering requirements. Some of these requirements are easy, some are difficult. This guide reviews betting sites with registration bonus offers in Kenya.

Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Promo Code BetWinner 100% first deposit bonus up to KES 19,500 GOWIN 1xBet Get up to 26,000 KES GOALKE BC.Game Great bonus for every deposit up to 360% GOALBC bet365 15% OF YOUR QUALIFYING DEPOSIT IN BET CREDITS (UP TO $60)* 365GOAL BetAfriq Claim up to KSH 1,000 NO CODE NEEDED 22Bet 100% welcome bonus of up to 19,000 KES 22GOAL ChezaCash 450% deposit bonus NO CODE NEEDED Dafabet 100% up To KES 1000 NO CODE NEEDED

The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

New customers receive bonuses at several Kenyan online betting establishments. These include sites like 1xbet, BetAfriq, and BetWinner. The following paragraphs cover the betting sites with welcome bonus and the bonus details:

BetWinner Welcome Bonus

BetWinner is an international bookmaker in Kenya. The BetWinner promo code gives new players a welcome bonus. Below are the details of the BetWinner welcome bonus:

Up to KES 19,500

1000 KES minimum deposit

5x wagering requirement

Odds of 1.40 or higher

1xBet Welcome Bonus

Players can claim the new player offer when they register with the 1xBet promo code. Below are the details of the offer:

200% up to 26,000 KES

Minimum deposit of 112 KES

bet365 Open Account Offer

bet365 offers a welcome offer. In the list below are the requirements of the offer users can claim after registering with the bet365 bonus code (The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.):

Check the site for the full terms and conditions.

BetAfriq Welcome Bonus

New customers can get the BetAfriq welcome bonus using the BetAfriq promo code. The following are the details of the BetAfriq welcome offer:

1000 KES for sports betting

Min Odds of 1.7

3x Wagering requirement

3 minimum game selection

Bonus is valid for 72 hours

22Bet Welcome Bonus

22bet is an international bookmaker serving Kenyan players. If you register with the 22bet promo code, you are eligible to receive:

100% welcome bonus of up to 19,000 KES

Minimum deposit of 150 KES

Minimum of 3 selections per accumulator

Odds of 1.40 or more

ChezaCash Welcome Bonus

Upon registration at ChezaCash Kenya, new customers can claim a 450% bonus on their deposits. Use the ChezaCash promo code you claim:

200% on your first deposit

150% on your second deposit

100% on the third deposit

Minimum deposit of KES 100

Minimum odd of 1.4 per selection

Dafabet Welcome Bonus

New players in Kenya who using the Dafabet promo code can claim the following offer:

100% Up To KES 1000

Minimum deposit of KES 100

Minimum odds of 2.50

7-day validity period

🆚 Comparison of Welcome Bonuses in Kenya

Find out how different welcome bonuses can be compared and choose the one that fits your needs the most.

Which bookie has the highest bonus amount?

BetWinner offers the highest bonus amount of up to KES 19,500. However, it is essential to consider other factors like wagering requirements and minimum deposit amount.

According to our comparison, other bookmakers are offering lower welcome bonus amounts, however, their terms and conditions might be easier to meet.

Which bookie has the lowest wagering requirements?

Among the listed top bookmakers in Kenya, BetAfriq stands out with a relatively lower wagering requirement of 3x. This means that players only need to wager their bonus amount three times before being eligible to withdraw their winnings.

Additionally, BetWinner also offers a favourable wagering requirement of 5x, making it another viable option for players looking for lower requirements.

Which welcome bonus has the lowest deposit?

Among the evaluated options, Dafabet stands out with a minimum deposit requirement of only KES 100 to avail of their welcome bonus.

Opting for a welcome bonus with a modest minimum deposit allows you to initiate your betting adventure without putting a strain on your finances. However, remember to gamble responsibly and stay within your budgetary limits at all times.

🔎 How to Find the Best Welcome Bonus in Kenya?

It may be difficult to find the best registration bonus in Kenya. It is vital to consider some factors before claiming a welcome bonus. These include factors like the bonus percentage, validity period and bonus amount.

On that note, below is a review of a wide range of factors to help you find the best welcome bonus:

Welcome Bonus Percentage

A welcome bonus is frequently given as a percentage. A simple way to know the value of a bonus is via the bonus percentage.

Most betting sites provide a percentage of first deposits as a welcome bonus. The bonus sum will increase in proportion to that percentage.

Most Kenyan betting sites provide 100% welcome bonuses. However, some websites offer a lower percentage. Hence, it is essential to note this since it determines the amount of the bonus you will receive.

Validity Period

A welcome bonus rarely comes without an expiration time. Customers have a specific timeframe to claim their welcome bonus.

Most sites give players 30 days to meet the requirements and claim the bonus. Also, some bookies give seven-day validity. After the specified period, the bonus becomes invalid.

Rollover Requirement

Welcome bonuses have important wagering restrictions. It determines how many times you must gamble the bonus. Platforms have different wagering requirements, some being easy or difficult to meet.

Some bookmakers have reasonably acceptable wagering criteria. Whereas, others have rigorous terms that are unattainable or difficult to meet.

For example, customers in BetAfriq only need to meet a 3x rollover requirement.

Max Bonus Amount

The maximum amount is another consideration when choosing a welcome bonus. Each site has a set maximum bonus amount.

For example, if a site offers 100% up to KES 100,000, the maximum bonus is KES 100,000.

Even if a player deposits KES 200,000, they can only receive up to KES 100,000. Before accepting a welcome offer, checking the maximum bonus amount is vital. If the max bonus amount of a site is low, players may want to seek better alternatives.

🎁 What Are the Types of Welcome Bonuses?

The types of welcome bonuses are numerous. Diverse betting sites offer their choice of welcome bonuses.

The types of welcome bonuses at Kenyan bookies include deposit bonuses, cashback and risk-free bets, mobile bonuses and Aviator bonuses which are becoming more and more popular.

From the analysis we made, below are the explanations of these offers:

New Welcome Bonuses

The majority of new betting sites in Kenya offer welcome bonuses. They provide these incentives to attract consumers.

This promotion may include free spins and a bonus percentage. For instance, the site may offer new customers 100,000 KES and 50 free spins.

It is vital to note that only first-time participants can receive this reward.

Also, they may have to wager the welcome bonus before withdrawing. Players can use this bonus offer to engage in pre-match or live betting.

Free Bets on Registration

Kenyan betting sites also give free bet bonuses as welcome bonuses. Registering with betting sites with free bets qualifies a customer for them.

If you qualify, the bookmaker will award you free bets upon registration. Remember that you cannot withdraw free bets, meaning that you can only use free bets to bet on the site.

Deposit Welcome Bonuses

Deposit bonuses are popular welcome bonuses.

New customers receive them when they deposit after registration. Customers who haven't made a deposit cannot participate in this offer.

Some bookies provide this bonus on first, second, and third deposits.

Take for example a betting site's 100% up to KES 20,000 first deposit bonus. It means that the website doubles the first deposit up to 20,000 KES.

This offer usually has requirements that players must meet. So, before using the bonus, you must read and understand its terms. Reading the bonus terms will provide you with the details of how to use the offer.

No Deposit Welcome Bonuses

No-deposit welcome bonuses are the reverse of deposit bonuses. This rare welcome bonus requires no deposit from a customer.

It provides a new customer with a bonus sum or a free bet without requiring them to fund their account.

Whenever this offer is made available, the bookmaker would set specific terms, just like every other sign-up offer.

Event-Related Welcome Bonuses

A welcome bonus offered by sports betting websites about a particular event is known as an event-related welcome bonus. It could be a bonus available for participating in a league or tournament.

New customers can register and participate in pre-match or live betting on an event tied to a bonus.

For the Premier League or AFCON tournament, bettors registering and participating in these games can claim the offer. The purpose of these promotions is typically to entice individuals to place wagers on the event.

An advantage of an event-related welcome bonus is that it can offer new customers additional value for betting on an event. This adds to the excitement and anticipation to participate in the said tournament.

Cashback Welcome Bonuses

If you lose your wager, the betting website will repay either the full or a portion of your stake if you are eligible.

It is otherwise referred to as a risk-free bet. Following the rules and conditions of the website, the stake will be repaid in the form that the bookmaker decides to use.

On the betting website, it is a method to urge users to keep returning, knowing they would get back lost bets. However, getting familiar with the bonus terms attached to cashback offers is essential.

Bookmakers like BetAfriq offer a 20% cashback bonus for lost bets. Some bookmakers may offer more or less than 20% cashback.

Mobile Welcome Bonuses

Betting sites in Kenya have mobile apps to meet the demands of mobile players. Keep in mind that the best betting apps in Kenya offer mobile welcome bonuses.

These are offers provided by online betting sites to customers who download and sign up using their mobile applications.

Some Kenyan betting sites do not give mobile bonuses. This offer may come as free bets, cashback, or deposit bonuses.

A mobile welcome bonus aims to get new consumers to download and use the website's mobile app.

Additionally, it helps the website stand out from competing websites. Customers must have a device compatible with the app to participate.

Casino Welcome Bonuses

These incentives are available to online casino signups.

It's a way casinos thank a customer for joining their website. These bonuses let you test the casino's services before betting real money.

Casino welcome bonuses are usually free spins, and those who benefit more are online slot players. Moreover, the free spins amount may vary by casino.

Playing certain slot machines or games from certain suppliers may qualify you for this offer.

However, you must carefully study the terms and restrictions. Also, most free spins expire a few days after you receive them.

Aviator Welcome Bonuses

Aviator players can receive a welcome bonus at online casinos. This welcome bonus is less popular than other welcome bonuses.

Aviator welcome bonus internet casinos reward new customers with free bets.

An example of a bookmaker that offers an Aviator bonus is BetAfriq where users can claim 100% up to 5,000 KES on Aviator. However, they would only need to meet a 10x wagering requirement.

🖊️ How to Claim the Welcome Bonus in Kenya?

The processes to get a Kenyan welcome bonus vary with each website. However, betting establishments that give welcome bonuses follow the same basic strategy.

Using 1xBet Kenya as an example, based on our 1xBet review, here are the simple steps to claim the 1xBet welcome bonus:

Step 1: Register

You must sign up for the betting website to get a welcome bonus. The 1xBet offer is available for desktop and mobile users.

So you can register with your preferred device. Simply load the betting website on your device. The registration button is at the top-right corner of the homepage.

Click the signup button. Then, fill out the registration form.

You must enter your name and 1xBet promo code. After registering, you can submit the registration form.

Step 2: Deposit

After opening an account, you can deposit. Betting sites with registration bonuses usually offer a wide range of deposit options. So, go ahead to fund your account up to the site's minimum deposit.

As stated earlier, some betting sites will give you a bonus for your first bonus. After funding your account, head on to the next step.

Step 3: Meet the Bonus Requirement

Some betting sites credit your welcome bonus immediately after funding your account. However, others may require wagering before releasing it.

Head to the sports betting section and place bets following the playthrough criteria. The site will reward you with the bonus once you satisfy the wagering conditions, after that, you can withdraw your earnings or continue betting.

💰 How to Withdraw the Welcome Bonus?

Withdrawing your winnings from betting sites with a registration bonus is quite easy. Betting sites with welcome bonuses provide different withdrawal options.

These payment methods are easy to use with the transaction fee and fast processing times.

A simple way to withdraw in Kenya is through M-Pesa. Hence, players in Kenya must have an M-Pesa account to withdraw from betting sites.

It is vital to note that you cannot withdraw a welcome bonus, but must playthrough the bonus the required times. Hence, you must follow the instructions to be eligible for withdrawal.

After completing our registration on the site and claiming the offer, below are the simple steps for a successful withdrawal into your M-Pesa account:

First, go to the betting site on your preferred device. Next, head to the account section and click on “Withdraw.” Select any available payment method, such as Mpesa. Provide your withdrawal details and send in your request. When the bookmaker approves your withdrawal request, you will receive your money.

🌟 What is Our Review of the Registration Bonuses in Kenya?

Welcome bonuses are crucial, especially for new players. From our expert review, betting sites with welcome bonus offers are numerous.

Betting sites with welcome bonuses improve players' betting experiences. They allow customers to try a website before becoming loyal customers.

These bonuses include mobile-specific and deposit bonuses. In addition to these bonuses, betting sites with registration bonuses provide existing customers’ promotions.

Users must review the terms before obtaining welcome bonuses. This is because welcome bonuses have terms and conditions attached to them.

Our expert review has covered betting sites with a welcome bonus in Kenya. Bettors in Kenya can now register on betting sites and claim their preferred welcome bonus.

After using the welcome bonus, they can continue betting on the site and participate in other promotions.

❓ Best Betting Sites with Registration Bonus in Kenya - FAQ

What is a welcome bonus?

A welcome bonus is offered to new users for registering on a betting site. The bonus amount varies from site to site.

There are no deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses and cashback offers. A player can only claim this offer once.

Who can claim a welcome bonus?

Welcome bonuses are only available to new customers. Players who already have an existing account are automatically disqualified to claim welcome bonuses.

Can I combine multiple welcome betting bonuses on the same platform?

No. You cannot combine multiple welcome betting bonuses on the same platform. You are only allowed to claim one welcome bonus on a betting platform.

Can a welcome bonus expire?

Yes, a welcome bonus can expire. Welcome bonuses have validity periods, usually 7-30 days. The bonus amount will be null and void when the validity period is over.

What to do if my registration bonus is not working?

If your registration bonus is not working, ensure that you align with the bonus requirements. Consider if promo codes are applicable and confirm your entry.

Ensure you meet the bonus requirements as stated by the bookmaker. If you have met the bonus terms to no avail, contact the customer support team for assistance.