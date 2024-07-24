Napoli put up a miserable resistance in defending their 2022/23 Serie A title. They limped to a 10th-place finish, 41 points shy of Scudetto winners.

With just 13 wins in 38 games, 2023/24 proved quite the comedown for Napoli fans after their exploits in the previous season.

It was a season of immense upheaval, with the Partenopei appointing no fewer than three managers across the campaign. Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona all fell by the wayside and, as the summer commenced, Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, turned to Antonio Conte to rejuvenate the squad.

New Sporting Director, Giovanni Manna, is serious about competing for the title

Only Trapattoni, Allegri, Capello and Lippi have won more Scudettos than Conte

Conte averages 2.24 points per game in Serie A – the best in the league’s history

Serial Winner Conte Immediately Gives Napoli a New Dimension

Former Juventus sporting director, Manna, was hired with a remit to breathe new life into the Partenopei. He had just one manager in mind for the vacancy in the shape of Conte.

Some may see it as a surprise to see Conte assume the role of a team which finished tenth. However, others will view it as a vote of confidence in the squad’s potential. Conte is a proven winner in Serie A. With four titles to his name during his time at Juve and Inter, equalling Carlo Carcano’s record, he’s in elite company.

During Conte’s tenure in the Italian top flight, the consistency of his teams has been staggering. He’s averaged 2.24 points per game in six seasons managing in Serie A, a statistic that’s unlikely to be beaten for some time.

Can Conte Successfully Replace the Outgoing Victor Osimhen?

Ultimately, Conte’s success or failure at Napoli will depend on how well he’s backed in the transfer market. Star striker, Victor Osimhen, appears set to depart Naples this summer, with various Premier League clubs circling for his signature.

The Nigerian would leave a huge void for Manna and Conte to fill, having scored 65 goals in 108 appearances. He even managed 15 in 25 games during a torrid 23/24 season for the team.

Romelu Lukaku makes a lot of sense as an able deputy. With Chelsea keen to offload him this summer and Conte having worked with the Belgian at Inter, it seems a natural fit.

Of course, there’s still a possibility Osimhen could remain with the Partenopei. His €130m release clause is steep and could yet deter Premier League teams from splashing out due to the increasing focus on profit and sustainability rules (PSR). If Osimhen stays, it would be fascinating to see what Conte could do with him, even if it’s for one more season.