BetWinner Promo Code - Use KEGOAL (Valid in July 2024)- Get KSH 19,500 Bonus

The BetWinner promo code for July 2024 in Kenya is KEGOAL. Use it to register and access the first deposit bonus on the platform. 18+, T&Cs apply.

🏆What Can I Get with the BetWinner Promo Code?

BetWinner offers its new users a 100% bonus on their first deposit. To claim it as a new user, you must use the promo code KEGOAL during registration.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is KSH 1,000, and the bonus can be up to KSH 19,500.

BetWinner Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Sports welcome bonus Bonus Description 100% bonus on the first deposit Maximum Bonus Amount KSH 19,500 Wagering Requirements x5 Minimum Deposit KSH 1,000 BetWinner Promo Code KEGOAL

🔍 How to Claim the BetWinner Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code?

Our research has shown that it is easy to claim the welcome bonus. The first requirement is to be at least 18 years old and reside in Kenya.

The offer is only available to new users who use the promo code KEGOAL when opening an account. The registration process requires that you provide basic personal information, including a functional phone number, to receive an OTP.

We have outlined the key steps involved in getting the BetWinner welcome bonus below:

Visit the BetWinner website on your phone or computer browser. On the homepage, click on the REGISTRATION button. Input the required personal information, including the BetWinner promo code KEGOAL into the designated fields on the registration form. Review the provided information and then agree to the terms and conditions. Click ‘REGISTER’ to complete the process. Go to your account settings or deposit page to agree to receive the welcome bonus offer. Finally, make a minimum first deposit of KSH 1,000, and the bonus will become automatically available.

Customers must ensure they activate their phone number during their BetWinner registration and provide the correct account details in full. The following section provides more information about the bonus and its requirements.

🛡️ What Are the BetWinner Promo Code Requirements?

Most sports betting platforms require new users to meet specific terms and conditions to access their welcome bonuses. BetWinner is not an exception.

While the code qualifies you for the welcome bonus, additional terms and conditions are associated. You can find them below:

The welcome bonus is claimable by a new customer only once.

The user must agree to receive the bonus on the DEPOSIT or MY ACCOUNT page.

The user must also provide their account details, activate their phone number, and validate their identity.

The minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is KSH 1,000

. Users may only get a maximum of KSH 19,500 as their first deposit bonus.

Customers cannot use the bonus with any other promotional offer or Betwinner code.

You must wager your bonus amount 5x in accumulator bets

. Each accumulator bet must have a minimum of 3 events, with 3 of the events having odds of at least 1.40. BetWinner will only consider the requirements above met after bets or the said amount has been settled. Withdrawals will not be allowed if there are any unsettled bets.

Refunded bets are not considered for wagering requirements.

These are all you need to know about the welcome bonus terms and conditions and wagering requirements. Next, let’s see the other bonuses and free bets available.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at BetWinner?

According to our findings, BetWinner has more to offer than the welcome bonus. New and existing users can benefit from other offers like the Nil-Nil Draw and 3% Weekly Cashback.

There is also the 100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday and the Accumulator of the Day offers. All of these offers are claimable without the Betwinner bonus code.

Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

BetWinner Nil-Nil Draw

With the Nil-Nil Draw offer, the betting site allows bettors to place single W1 or W2 bets on special matches. These matches are usually featured on the offer page.

If a user’s first bet on the match loses with no goals in the first half, they get a reward. The reward is usually a promo code that is worth the lost stake, capped at KSH 3502.

The offer is open to only registered customers who have opted to participate in bonus offers.

BetWinner 3% Weekly Cashback

BetWinner designed the 3% Weekly Cashback as a Sports Cashback that helps bettors turn a loss into a win. To qualify, a user must play every day for a week.

At the end of the week, the platform calculates the total amount lost in bets on sports events. Three per cent of the total amount lost is then awarded as a bonus.

The losing bets must be at least 1.5 odds to qualify and such bets must have been settled by the time the bonus was calculated. The minimum payout amount is KSH 163, while the maximum is KSH 162,348.

BetWinner 100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday

BetWinner credits users 100% of their deposits for all deposits made from 00:00 to 23:59 on Thursdays. Customers can claim as much as KSH 15,000 when they jump on this offer from their MY ACCOUNT.

However, customers with other active bonus offers in their accounts will not get the bonus. Similarly, customers who get the bonus cannot opt-in or use any other bonuses or free bets for the same deposit.

Note that users who withdraw before making their deposits on the day are not qualified. Regarding wagering, you can only use the deposit bonus to bet on sports events.

Wager the bonus amount 3x in accumulator bets within 24 hours of receipt to avoid disqualification. Each accumulator bet must contain at least 3 events, and 3 of these events must have odds of 1.40 or higher.

BetWinner Accumulator of the Day

BetWinner offers dedicated Accumulators on both Sports and Live. Each Accumulator comprises a combination of the most interesting events.

With this offer, the operator increases your odds by 10% if your Accumulator of the Day wins. However, this offer is only accessible to registered users with funds in their main accounts.

Note that players cannot use bonus funds and Advancebet to place Accumulator of the Day bets. To opt for this offer, you will find the Accumulator of the Day on the homepage or in the Sports or Live sections.

BetWinner Bonus Bonus Description BetWinner Nil-Nil Get your lost stake when the first half of your special bet ends nil-nil BetWinner 3% Weekly Cashback Grab 3% of your weekly loss back as cashback BetWinner 100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday Grab an amount equal to your deposits as a bonus to wager on sports events BetWinner Accumulator of the Day Increase your odds by 10% when you opt-in for the Accumulator of the Day

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register with the BetWinner Promo Code?

More than the welcome bonus, there are other reasons to join BetWinner as a new user. We have highlighted them below:

Betting Markets

BetWinner is popular for its vast sports betting market, designed to meet most bettors' demands. You can bet on top sports games worldwide, including football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, American football, and others.

Players can also access uncommon games like horseracing, badminton, Formula 1, and darts. Top competitions available on the betting site include the Premier League, the Champions League, and the African Cup of Nations.

Apart from football, competitions like the NFL, NBA, FIBA, Australian Open, and the Rugby World Cup are also available to bettors. There is also the Esports section and a section for other games like Aviator.

Payment Methods

BetWinner offers customers multiple payment options for a smooth deposit and withdrawal experience. These include bank cards, e-vouchers, mobile money, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Most of these payment methods are instant and attract no additional deposit fees. However, withdrawals may take up to 15 minutes in most cases.

Live Betting

The operator allows bettors to bet on already started games thanks to its powerful live bet feature. This enables players to get involved in the actions of a game in real-time.

There is also the option of live streaming for some selected games. Other features of Betwinner live betting include a live match tracker that offers in-game statistics for better predictions.

Mobile App

Besides its website's mobile version, BetWinner offers customers a dedicated Android and iOS app. The BetWinner app is designed to provide all the features accessible on the main website.

Bettors can create an account, deposit, place bets, withdraw, and get a welcome bonus from the app. The mobile app is available for download directly from the bookie’s website.

🆚 How Does the BetWinner Promo Code Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

Are you wondering if the welcome bonus is on par with what other Kenyan bookies offer? We have done the promo codes research for you.

As part of our BetWinner review, we compared the platform to other betting sites with a welcome bonus.

BetWinner vs 1xBet

1xBet’s 200% first deposit bonus for new players is better than BetWinner’s 100%. The minimum deposit amount to get the offer is KSH 112, and customers can claim up to KSH 40000.

In terms of wagering requirements, 1xbet also wins. Users only need to wager 50% of their bonus amount, compared to BetWinner’s 100%.

1xBet new users can choose between sports and casino welcome bonuses, while new bettors on BetWinner are limited to only the sports welcome bonus. This may be a deal breaker for lovers of Casino games looking to join a new betting platform.

BetWinner vs MozzartBet

Like BetWinner, MozzartBet offers new users a welcome bonus. The Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot differs from BetWinner’s 100% first deposit bonus.

Players can win a jackpot worth KSH 200,000,000 by correctly predicting the final results of 20 selected matches.

Players must pay for tickets before the start of the first match to qualify. While a player can play different combinations, each can be staked with a fixed amount of KSH 50.

BetWinner vs BetAfriq

With BetAfriq, new players can access a 50,000 KES welcome bonus. This is higher than BetWinner’s welcome bonus worth KSH 19,500.

Regarding wagering requirements, the wagering turnover is 3, lower than BetWinner’s 5. The minimum odds is also 1.5, comprising at least three games, while the maximum is 10.

The table below summarises the comparison of BetWinner with three other top sportsbooks in the market.

Bonus Bonus Description BetWinner 100% bonus on the first deposit up to KSH 19,500 1xBet 200% first deposit bonus up to KSH 40000 MozzartBet Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot worth KSH 200,000,000, with just KSH 50 stake BetAfriq 50,000 KES welcome bonus

Find out more about available best welcome bonuses in Kenya in our dedicated article.

🌟 What is Our Opinion on BetWinner Welcome Bonus?

According to our analysis, the BetWinner welcome bonus is one of the most competitive in the Kenyan market. It is easy to get and offers an interesting value compared to offers from other bookies.

The terms and conditions are also fair, and the wagering requirements are not impossible to fulfil.

Overall, we rate the welcome bonus on BetWinner as excellent, but it is not the platform's best offer. From our experience, the 100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday offer is better in terms of value and wagering requirements.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The bonus value is competitive The offer is not available for casino players Qualification is straightforward Bonus can be used on any sports event Wagering requirements are fair

❔ FAQs

What is the BetWinner promo code?

The BetWinner promo code is KEGOAL. New users must use this code at the point of registration to qualify for the welcome bonus. The code is usable on browsers as well as the betting app.

How does the BetWinner welcome bonus work?

The BetWinner welcome bonus offers 100% of a user’s first deposit as a bonus. Use the promo code during registration and deposit at least KSH 1,000 to grab the offer. Users can withdraw the bonus after fulfilling the wagering requirements.

What should I do if my BetWinner promo code is not working?

This may be due to weak internet connections or other technical issues. Give it some time and try again. If the problem persists, kindly reach out to the BetWinner customer support team.

Does BetWinner promo code have an expiration date?

Yes, it does. However, we regularly update this page with the newest promo codes. So, always check to get the latest and valid BetWinner code.