Lump on La Roja: Three reasons to back 6/1 Spain for 2026 World Cup Glory

Spain became European champions earlier this month after winning Euro 2024, with our expert backing them to go back-to-back at the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja surprised fans everywhere by winning Euro 2024 on July 14th, with Spain beating the likes of France, Germany, Italy and England on their way to glory.

Given this, they’re joint-favourites to claim the title in the US in two years time, with our expert fully on-board with this ahead of the tournament starting in 2026.

World Cup 2026 Winner Odds

Team World Cup Winner Odds France 5.5 Brazil 7 England 9 Spain 10 Argentina 10 Germany 11

La Roja on a Roll

It’s fair to say Spain suffered a bit of a dip following their successes between 2008 and 2012, with Spain’s best performance between 2014 and 2018 being the Round of 16 at both Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018.

However since then, they’ve been very impressive across the board, with Spain reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, the final of the 2021 Nations League as well as winning both Euro 2024 and the 2023 edition of the Nations League.

They’ve been one of the most consistent teams in Europe over the last three years, and are rightly joint-favourites to win the World Cup in a couple of years.

In addition, they’re also second favourites to win the 2025 Nations League, something that’s hard to argue against given their performances in recent times.

Golden Generation All Grown Up

Spain arguably have the most promising set of young talents in world football at current, something that’ll definitely play into their hands when it comes to the World Cup in a few years.

The likes of Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are all 22 years old or younger, with the likes of Cubarsi and Yamal being as young as 17.

As well as this, they’ll also have the likes of Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo all still in their primes, with Spain set to head into the World Cup with an even stronger squad than they have now.

All of their younger players will have presumably developed and gained valuable experience between now and the World Cup, something that can only be seen as a good thing for La Roja.

Euro Performances Encapsulates Spain’s Quality

Spain showed at Euro 2024 that despite their side being somewhat inexperienced at the top level, they still have the ambition and quality to beat the best.

As already stated, they managed to get past all of Germany, Italy, France and England on their route to Euro 2024 gold, a run that’s arguably one of the hardest a winner’s had to endure in recent memory.

La Roja’s ability to do this showed exactly why they were worthy champions and deserve to go into World Cup 2026 as joint-favourites.

As we head closer and closer to the start of the tournament, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Spain’s odds drop and have La Roja become outright favourites, especially as their young squad develop over time.