1xBet Registration March 2024 | How to Open an Account in Kenya?

Read our step-by-step guide to complete your 1xBet registration. Sign up with the promo code in Kenya and qualify for the bonus offer.

This 1xBet registration guide offers information on how to sign up and claim the welcome bonus of 200% up to 26000 KES. We also discuss why bettors should complete the registration process on 1xBet Kenya.

🔍 How to Register on 1xBet?

We tested the 1xBet registration procedure and found that it is simple. Creating an account takes 2 minutes or less, depending on the customer's internet connection.

Follow these steps to sign up on 1xBet today.

Visit the official 1xBet website on your mobile phone and select "Registration" on the homepage. Input your phone number and tap "Send SMS" to get a confirmation code from 1xBet. Enter it in the "Confirmation code" space and tap "Confirm" to verify your phone number. Enter your first name and surname, choose a suitable password you can remember and re-enter it for confirmation. Enter the 1xBet bonus code GOALKE in the "Enter promo code" space. Next, select between the sports or casino + 1xGAMES welcome bonus offer. Tap "Register" for 1xBet to create your account.

Use your phone number and password to log into your account.

🎁 What Is the 1xBet Registration Bonus?

The 1xBet registration bonus includes a deposit match reward package of 200% up to 26,000 KES. To activate this offer, you must enter the 1xBet promo code GOALKE on the registration page.

You must also fulfil certain terms and conditions to get the bonus. This includes making a minimum deposit of 112 KES to qualify.

Only bettors aged 18 years and above can get an account and claim the bonus. Only one account per customer is eligible for the signup bonus.

To withdraw the bonus, players must wager half of the bonus amount 5 times on accumulator bets. The accumulator bet should contain a minimum of 3 events and at least 3 of these events must carry odds of 1.40 or above.

You should use the bonus amount within 30 days after completing the account registration. Other terms and conditions apply.

🛡️ How to Verify the 1xBet Account?

Our experts say your registration isn't complete without verifying your identity. Each new customer must complete the verification process to gain full access to the betting site.

Here's how you can verify your 1xBet account as a new bettor.

Log into your account using the phone number and password. Click on "Settings" and click "Personal Data." Enter your name, date of birth, and email address, select a document type, region, or city, and type your permanent registration address. Snap and upload your document for verification.

From the analysis we made on the waiting time, the operator's customer support takes 24-72 hours to authenticate the documents. They may contact you via email to request a video call to help them confirm your identity.

If you need to edit some spaces on the personal data page, contact customer support for assistance.

✅ What Are the 1xBet Registration Requirements?

New users must meet certain requirements to complete their 1xBet registration. Here's a breakdown of what you need to register on 1xBet:

Only players 18 and above can own an account with 1xBet .

. All new customers must be residents of Kenya to sign up.

Y ou must have a valid Kenyan phone number to receive a confirmation code when creating an account.

to receive a confirmation code when creating an account. Provide only valid first name and surname. This will help the bookie verify your identity.

You need a Government-issued ID or document to undergo verification.

The minimum deposit of at least 112 KES (to claim the signup bonus).

(to claim the signup bonus). Ensure you own a mobile phone or PC to access the bookie’s website.

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

Our analysis of the 1xBet registration process shows you'll need to fund your account to claim the welcome bonus. You'll find many methods to choose from.

This operator offers mobile money (Mpesa and Airtel Money), cryptocurrency, payment systems (MoneyGo), and eWallets.

The process to complete a 1xBet deposit request is straightforward. Remember that the minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus offer is 112 KES.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering with 1xBet?

After completing our registration on the site and funding the account, we have concluded that 1xBet is a top betting site you should consider. Here are reasons why you should sign up on the site.

Bonuses and Promotions

1xBet Kenya has multiple bonuses and promotions to choose from. There's a 200% first-time deposit offer for new customers at all sports events.

If you prefer casino games, 1xBet has a separate package of up to 190,000 KES and 150 free spins for this section. In addition, you can also use the promo code: GOALKE on the registration page.

Beyond the welcome bonus packages, regular customers will find various promotions on the "Promo" page. Options include weekly promotions, cashback, Lucky Friday, VIP cashback, a 30% cashback bonus (MoneyGo), etc.

Each reward you select has its terms and conditions. Our experts have reviewed each requirement and concluded they are suitable since they fall within industry standards.

Large Betting Market

1xBet has a diverse betting market covering popular and niche sports in Kenya. Popular markets include football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, and badminton.

Altogether, 1xBet Kenya has 40+ sports for you to choose from. Wager on top competitions such as the Champions League, the NBA, the NFL, English Premier League.

Esports is also present with games such as Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, etc. We also found virtual sports options such as virtual football, virtual tennis, and virtual greyhounds.

Mobile Betting

1xBet is highly compatible with mobile devices, so the bookie has provided an app. Players may also access the 1xBet website directly from their phone browsers.

The app is available for iOS and Android users and the registration procedure is the same. You can also fund your account and claim the welcome bonus using the 1xBet app.

Casino Games

1xBet has casino games for players who prefer it to sports betting. The bookie provides gaming options from reputable software providers, including Spinomenal, PG Soft, Evoplay, Amatic, Pragmatic Play, SmartSoft, Wazdan, and more.

The games library includes slots, bingo, blackjack, baccarat, cluster, classic slots, crash, hold and win, roulette, jackpot games, poker, and more. 1xBet also has an in-game known as 1xGAMES for players to explore many more betting options.

Multiple Payment Options

One significant condition our experts consider when reviewing a betting site is its banking system. Our research on 1xBet's payment page showed satisfactory results.

The operator has multiple payment options for customers to choose from. You can choose cryptocurrency (Bitcoin), payment systems, mobile money, and eWallets.

The processing time is good, and the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal limits also fall within acceptable limits. In addition, all the payment methods listed are safe and popular.

Round the Clock Customer Support

If you run into issues while completing your 1xBet registration, this operator has standard customer support to provide assistance. Customer service is available 24/7, with multiple options available to reach an agent.

You can mail them at info-ke@1xBet-team.com, talk to them on WhatsApp (+254 702 400 200), or reach them by phone (0-800-600-070). In addition, you can also drop a ticket, and customer support will reach out to you within 24 hours.

We rate the system highly because the response time is quick, especially for registration issues. We will recommend using phone numbers or WhatsApp because they ensure faster response.

⚖️ Is It Legal to Register with 1xBet?

Yes. 1xBet is legal and fully licensed to accept bets in Kenya.

This operator is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of the Republic of Kenya. This means they operate within industry guidelines.

⭐ What Is Our Review of the 1xBet Registration Process?

From our research, signing up on 1xBet is simple, easy, and quick, especially with a stable internet connection. The operator allows new customers to choose what welcome bonus they prefer on the signup page, including entering the promo code: GOALKE.

Furthermore, 1xBet has a welcome bonus, including a signup offer of 200% up to 26,000 KES. The terms and conditions are straightforward, and you will receive them after funding your account.

New customers can also register on their smartphones by downloading the mobile app or using the mobile browser. A part of our 1xBet review details how to download the mobile app without delay.

Here's what we like and what we don't like about 1xBet.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Registration is easy and fast Only phone number registration is available Available welcome bonuses Verification is not instant Users can complete registration on mobile

🆚 How Does 1xBet Registration Compare to Other Operators?

After completing our registration on 1xBet, our experts compared the registration process with new betting sites such as 22Bet and BetWinner.

The 22Bet registration process is closely similar to that of 1xBet but 22Bet allows new customers to sign up by phone or social messengers. You can create an account on the 22Bet mobile app or by accessing the platform on your mobile browser.

There are no differences in the registration process on BetWinner and 1xBet. Both betting sites have one registration method and allow new customers to opt for a signup bonus on the registration page.

❓ FAQs of the 1xBet Registration

How to register an account on the 1xBet app?

New users can sign up on 1xBet using the 1xBet mobile app available for iOS and Android users. Here's how to create an account on mobile:

Visit the 1xBet site and download the mobile app. Install and click on "Registration" on the homepage. Enter your full name, region, city/town, and date of birth. Input a valid phone number and email address. Type in a password and input a promo code if you have one. Next, choose which welcome bonus you prefer and accept the terms and conditions and privacy policy. Tap the ‘Mark’ icon to complete the registration process.

How long does it take to open a 1xBet account?

It takes around 2 minutes to open a new 1xBet account. This depends on how strong your internet connection is.

What documents do I need to register on 1xBet Kenya?

You only need to provide a few details like a valid mobile number and full name open an account. However, you would require a government-issued ID card with a photo ID, passport, or driver's license to verify your identity.

Why can't I register on 1xBet?

You may be unable to complete your registration on 1xBet for several reasons. A common condition is not receiving the confirmation code on your registered phone number.

Ensure you provide a valid phone number that can receive SMS messages before starting the registration process. Another reason could be an unstable internet connection. Please check your network before starting the registration process.