Best Betting Sites in Kenya - Top Betting Sites in March 2024

The best betting sites in Kenya include those bettors who can easily create an account and access various betting functions. This could include welcome bonuses, betting markets, mobile apps, other promotional offers, and simple deposits and withdrawal methods.

🥇 What Are the Best Betting Sites in Kenya in March 2024?

We have created this guide to help you select the best bookie for you. We hope our investigations allow you to make an informed choice after reading our comparison of each betting site.

Top 9 Betting Sites in Kenya

Kenya boasts of several leading bookmakers players can trust. Whether you want to bet on sports or casino games, you can access a variety of options.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code MozzartBet Get KSH 200,000,000 Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot NO CODE NEEDED BetWinner 100% bonus on your first deposit up to KSH 19,500 NO CODE NEEDED 1xBet 200% bonus on your first deposit up to 26,000 KES GOALKE bet365 15% OF YOUR QUALIFYING DEPOSIT IN BET CREDITS (UP TO $60)* 365GOAL BetAfriq Bet and get a KSH 1,000 welcome bonus NO CODE NEEDED 22Bet Grab up to 19,000 KES as a welcome bonus for sports betting NO CODE NEEDED BC.Game Great bonus for every deposit up to 360% GOALBC Dafabet 100% welcome offer of up to KES 1,000 NO CODE NEEDED ChezaCash Grab up to 450% bonus on your first deposit NO CODE NEEDED

What Are the Top 3 Betting Sites in Kenya?

Are you interested in knowing the top 3 best betting sites in Kenya? We have done the research for you and have selected MozzartBet, BetWinner, and 1xBet as the leading bookies.

Check our explanation below to discover why you should sign up with any of them.

MozzartBet

MozzartBet is one of the easiest bookies to sign up with. With a valid phone number and a secured password, you may start placing bets on the operator.

If you want to wager on ongoing games, MozzartBet has you covered. You will also find some selected events available for live streaming.

The bookie also has a mobile app compatible with all mobile devices. With the mobile app, you can access all the sportsbook features, including registering, placing bets, and claiming promotions.

You may visit our MozzartBet review page for an overview of all the bookie's available features. However, we’ve found some areas that need improvement.

Pros Cons Simple registration process No dedicated welcome bonus for new users The mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices Limited online sports are on offer Live Betting and Streaming are available

BetWinner

Our research on BetWinner has made us list the bookie as one of the leading sportsbooks. We’ve rated this bookie thanks to the variety of sports and eSports games on offer.

Bettors can wager on over 40 different sports at a time. If you want to bet on eSports, offers under Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Rainbow Six, are available.

Players could also play crash games such as Aviator. You may also use the app to play live betting and stream matches.

If you want to know more about the features of the bookie, you can check our BetWinner review page. We saw a few areas the bookie needs to improve and have outlined them below.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus is available for new users No dedicated casino section Live betting and streaming are available Wagering requirements for bonuses are stringent Simple user interface for easy navigation

1xBet

We have found from our 1xBet review page that the bookie is the most accommodating on our list of the best international betting sites in Kenya. Whether you want to play sports, eSports, casino games, or virtual sports, 1xBet allows you to do so.

Apart from that, you get a welcome bonus for signing up on the betting site. This bonus supersedes those on BetWinner because it also allows casino players to get a reward for registering.

Over 40 sports are available, with more than 5,000 betting options at a time. This ensures you never run out of options.

Despite the fact that 1xBet stands out, we found some areas that need improvement.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus for sports and casino players Customer support takes time to respond Various payment methods The website is jampacked Over 5,000 betting options are available daily Mobile app has a different interface from the main website

✔️ What Are the Criteria for Choosing the Best Betting Sites in Kenya?

Our experts considered some factors before listing the best betting sites in this guide. Players must also look for some of these criteria when choosing their desired betting platform.

You will find some of these criteria below.

Easy Registration

The best betting sites have an easy registration process. New customers must be able to open an account within a few minutes.

In addition, the best bookies only ask customers to provide a handful of their personal information. This may include a valid phone number, full name, and email address.

Promotions and Bonuses

Another criterion to watch out for is promotions and bonuses before opening an account.

First, the best betting sites provide a welcome bonus for new customers to reward them for signing up. Welcome bonuses could be in the form of deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback, and no-deposit bonuses.

Players should also look out for other promotional offers besides the welcome bonus. This could be in the form of free bets, jackpots, no-risk bets, and birthday bonuses.

Whether welcome or recurring bonuses, you should check out the terms and conditions before signing up. This could include any restrictions and wagering requirements to claiming the bonuses.

Live Betting and Streaming

There is no better feeling than being able to wager on already-started games. This comes in handy if you forget to place your wagers before the start of the game.

The best betting sites in Kenya allow players to play live betting. Live betting must be accompanied by live trackers, statistics, and graphical representations.

Some bookies take this further with a live-streaming feature to watch your favourite team directly on the bookmaker. However, most bookies only provide this service for selected games.

🏆 What Are the Other Leading Betting Platforms in Kenya?

Other top betting sites are available besides our top 3 bookies in Kenya. We tested each bookie and have made our analysis below.

bet365

bet365 is one of the international betting sites known for its reputation across the globe. With partnerships with various sports organisations, Kenyan punters can be assured they are safe placing bets with the bookie.

Players will find offers across a wide range of sports, including American football, bowls, boxing, cricket, darts and many more.

While bet365 offers live betting and live streaming, players must be logged in and have enough funds in their accounts.

The service depends on the location. Also, users must have some balance on their accounts or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. We checked our bet365 review and discovered that the bookie can improve some of its features.

Pros Cons The excellent user interface The bonuses have strict wagering requirements (check the site for the full terms) Welcome bonus for new players (check the site for the full terms) Slow response time from customer support representatives A wide range of betting markets

BetAfriq

The information we got from our BetAfriq review page is that the betting site is one of those bookies that have made betting very simple.

Players may play up to 30 sports on BetAfriq, and eSports and virtual sports are also available. The option to play casino games is also available.

Despite that players can play live betting and live stream matches, the bookie has a few areas of improvement.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus for new players Limited casino games Virtual sports and eSports are available No iOS mobile app Live betting and live streaming

22Bet

The most intriguing aspect of 22Bet is the user interface. We discovered from our 22Bet review page that the bookie has a beautiful design, allowing customers to enjoy their time on the platform.

Like other top bookies in the country, players can play live betting and watch their favourite games. To summarize our points, we provide below the pros and cons of the platform.

Pros Cons Mobile app for Android and iOS users Limited customer support channels Welcome bonuses for sports and casino lovers Less competitive odds Live betting and live streaming are available

ChezaCash

With up to 30 sports games available for wagers, bettors can also sign up on ChezaCash. Casino games and virtual sports are also available but in limited quantity.

ChezaCash also has an app that is only available for Android users. If you want to know more about the bookie, you can check out our ChezaCash review page.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the bookmaker.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus for new players Live streaming is absent Simple payment methods No iOS mobile app Swift response from customer support

Dafabet

We’ve included Dafabet on our list of the best betting sites in Kenya because of the wide range of betting offers. Customers can wager on over 20 sports, including Beach Soccer, Kabaddi, Snooker, Handball, and Futsal.

From our Dafabet review, customers may play live betting. However, live streaming is unavailable at the moment.

Below are some of the pros and cons of the bookie.

Pros Cons Jackpot offers are available No casino games Over 20 sports are on offer The mobile app is absent Easy payment method Live streaming is unavailable

➡️ How to Use the Best Betting Sites?

Now that you’ve seen our list of top bookies, you may select the bookie of your choice. However, this section provides how to use your chosen bookie, including registration, placing bets, and claiming bonuses.

How to Register a Betting Account in Kenya?

Registering a betting account is straightforward. The process is similar to most leading bookmakers.

We’ve created a guide below using 1xBet as an example.

Visit the website of your preferred betting operator. Click the ‘Register,’ ‘Registration,’ or ‘Sign Up’ button at the top of the homepage. Input your personal details such as a valid phone number, full name, and chosen password. Enter your promo code if you have one and accept the bookie’s terms and conditions. Tap the ‘Register’ or ‘Sign Up’ button at the bottom of the form to complete the registration process.

How to Place a Bet in Kenya?

Placing a bet is easy once you’ve opened an account. The steps below will show you how to place a bet in Kenya using 22Bet.

Visit your preferred betting site to register an account. After registering, go to the deposit page to fund your account. This may also allow you to get the welcome bonus offer. Go to the sports section and choose your preferred sport from the list of options. Select your preferred league or competition and choose an event you want to bet on. You will find a wide range of betting markets. Click the odds attached to your betting options to add your selection to your bet slip automatically. Go to your bet slip and input the amount you want to wager. Finally, tap ‘Place Bet’ to complete the process.

How to Claim the Welcome Bonus in Kenya?

Most leading betting operators reward new users for signing up on the platform. Most rewards could be deposit bonuses, free bets or cashback.

Below is an example of how to claim a welcome bonus in Kenya using BetWinner’s first deposit bonus.

The first step is to visit your chosen betting site on your mobile phone. Tap the ‘Registration’ button at the top of the homepage. Input your personal details in the spaces provided and type in your promo code if you have one. Select your preferred bonus from the available option and tap ‘Register’ to open your account. Go to your account settings or deposit page to agree that you want to receive the sports deposit offer. Fund your account with the minimum deposit amount required to activate the bonus. The offer will become available once you credit your account. Fulfil the wagering requirements of the offer to make the bonus available for withdrawals.

🎁 What Are the Best Betting Sites with a Welcome Bonus?

As mentioned, the top bookies offer new customers rewards for signing up. Below is our list of the best betting sites with a welcome bonus.

Operator Welcome Bonus Description Promo Code 1xBet 200% bonus on your first deposit up to 26,000 KES GOALKE Betwinner 100% bonus on your first deposit up to KSH 19,500 GOWIN 22Bet Up to 19,000 KES for sports betting 22GOAL

1xBet Welcome Bonus

Register an account using the 1xBet promo code to access the welcome bonus on this platform. New Kenyan players get a 200% bonus on their first deposit of up to 26,000 KES.

Note that you require a minimum deposit of 112 KES to activate this offer. The bonus will become available immediately once you meet the minimum deposit required.

However, you must wager half of the bonus amount 5 times on accumulator bets with 3 or more events. At least 3 of these events must have odds of 1.40 or more.

BetWinner Welcome Bonus

BetWinner is also one of the betting sites with free bets for new Kenyan bettors. Players get a 100% first deposit bonus of up to KSH 19,500 when they register using the BetWinner promo code and meet other terms and conditions.

Note that you require a minimum deposit of KSH 1,000 to activate the offer and must agree to receive the offer in your “Account Settings” or “Deposit” page.

To withdraw the bonus, wager the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets with 3 or more games. At least 3 of those events must have odds of 1.40 or more.

22Bet Welcome Bonus

Newly registered Kenyan players get up to 19,000 KES when they sign up with the 22Bet promo code and fulfil other requirements. You must make a minimum deposit of 150 KES to qualify for the offer.

To redeem the offer, you must wager the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets with 3 or more picks. A minimum of 3 of those selections must have odds of 1.40 or more.

📱 Which Betting Sites Have the Best Mobile Apps in Kenya?

Our experts have identified some operators with the best betting apps in the country.

MozzartBet App

MozzartBet has firmly established itself as a leading name in the world of sports betting, particularly renowned for its user-friendly design and unwavering focus on football enthusiasts. With the MozzartBet app, available on Android, users are treated to a seamless betting experience right at their fingertips.

One of the standout features of the MozzartBet app is its intuitive design, which prioritizes ease of navigation and accessibility.

Users have the option to choose between a light and dark theme, ensuring optimal viewing comfort in various lighting conditions. This customization feature enhances the overall user experience, catering to individual preferences.

BetWinner App

When it comes to betting apps, BetWinner stands out as a top choice among avid bettors. Renowned for its expansive sports betting market, competitive odds, and stellar live betting platform, the BetWinner app offers an unparalleled betting experience.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the BetWinner app continues to garner praise for its comprehensive offerings and user-centric features. With its rich selection of betting markets, intense live streaming service, and multi-live betting options, BetWinner ensures that users are constantly immersed in the excitement of sports betting.

🆕 What Are the Newest Betting Sites in Kenya?

Hundreds of betting platforms are in the country, giving users a wide range of options to bet with. New betting sites emerge from time to time to give users many more options.

Our experts have found BetAfriq to be one of the newest operators in Kenya. Apart from the beautiful design, players can bet on over 20 sports, including politics.

⚽ Sports Betting Landscape in Kenya

The sports industry is one of the biggest industries in the country. As a result, sports have a wide number of followership, especially among youths.

Thanks to their love for sports, many Kenyans have taken online sports betting as an activity to enjoy their free time. Because of this, the sports betting industry continues to grow in the country.

One of the main purposes of signing up as a bookie is to place bets on your favourite sports. The best betting operators offer betting on a wide range of sports, including the popular and less popular ones.

For instance, 1xBet and BetWinner offer over 40 sports, enabling players to wager on thousands of sports events.

If you are into eSports, you should only sign up with operators with top options like League of Legends, Valorant, and Rainbow Six. Virtual sports lovers must also find virtual football, virtual tennis, virtual greyhounds, and virtual horse racing all available.

💳 Betting Payment Methods in Kenya

The payment section of a bookie is one of the most important features. This is because bettors must deposit funds to place a bet and also need a means to withdraw their winnings.

From the analysis we made, we discovered that the best betting sites provide payment methods players are already familiar with. We found the following to be the most popular payment methods in the country.

Mobile Money

Using Mobile Money is one of the easiest ways to fund your betting account. This is because you only need to connect your phone number and a few details to deposit and withdraw from your accounts.

The most common mobile money methods are Mpesa and Airtel Money. Most Kenyans use these methods for daily transactions and will not have problems connecting them to their betting accounts.

Bank Cards

Using bank cards is another popular payment method in Kenya. Most bookies accept Visa Card and MasterCard as a means of payment.

However, we have found that most of these methods are only available for deposits and not withdrawals.

Cryptocurrency

Although new, many online betting operators have begun adopting cryptocurrency as a payment method. Players can fund their betting accounts or withdraw funds instantly using this method.

The popular options available include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, etc. Note that you must own a crypto wallet to use this method.

📞 Mobile Betting in Kenya

Betting has become better since the introduction of mobile apps by most top bookies. With mobile apps, you may wager from any location as long as you can access the internet.

Thus, customers will not miss out on promotional or betting offers since they can bet on the go. In addition, mobile betting provides an enhanced personalised experience for Kenyan bettors.

The best betting apps are compatible with Android and iOS devices, ensuring the inclusion of all users. However, some only provide apps for Android devices.

Our research has also discovered some leading bookies without a mobile app. However, players can still play mobile betting by accessing the bookie website from their phone browsers.

Most betting sites enable users to download the app from the website or the app stores. Downloading is usually simple, and most apps don’t take up much space.

⭐ Our Review of the Best Betting Sites in Kenya

We’ve shown you a list of the best bookies in the country. We’ve also shown you the factors to consider when choosing your preferred betting site.

The best bookies provide welcome bonuses and allow players to sign up easily. Also, you must be able to wager from any location on your mobile.

We’ve compared 1xBet, BetWinner, and MozzartBet as our top 3 betting sites in the country. Others are also available, such as 22Bet, Dafabet, ChezaCash, BetAfriq, and many more.

⚖️ Legality of Betting Sites in Kenya

The first criterion to consider when choosing your betting site is to ensure the bookie is legal. Players should only sign up with a bookie that has a license with the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

Signing up on a licensed website ensures your financial data and personal information is safe. We encourage players to check out to see if a bookie has the necessary SSL encryption to further certify their safety.

❓ Best Betting Sites in Kenya - FAQ

Can I trust the odds and payouts on Kenyan betting sites?

Yes, you can trust odds on Kenyan betting sites. Most leading bookies provide competitive odds, but there are no guarantees of winning.

How can I fund my betting account as a new user in Kenya?

Fund your betting account as a new user by going to the payment section of your chosen bookie. Select the deposit method of your choice to credit your account.

What is the best football betting site in Kenya?

A number of operators provide football betting markets and high odds. However, we’ve found 1xBet to stand out among them.

What is the best basketball betting site in Kenya?

The best basketball betting site in Kenya depends on various factors. However, BetWinner is among the leading operators providing basketball odds.

What support options are available for new users?

Most sportsbooks provide support options such as email addresses, phone numbers, and live chats. BetAfriq and ChezaCash provide options to chat with customer support via WhatsApp.