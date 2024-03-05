Best Betting Apps in Kenya | Updated 2024 Guide

Get ahead in 2024 with Kenya's best betting apps. Our guide reviews top options for bonuses, live betting, and more.

Discover the best betting apps in Kenya for March 2024 in this review. Our experts classified these apps using various parameters. These include access to sports betting, competitive odds, welcome bonuses, live betting and performance across different mobile operating systems.

What Are the Best Betting Apps in Kenya?

This best betting apps review provides a detailed overview of top-rated apps. Our investigations allow you to make an informed choice in the dynamic online betting landscape.

Top 7 Best Betting Apps in Kenya in March 2024

We have summarised the top 7 betting apps in the table below.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code MozzartBet Win up to KSH 200,000,000 on MozzartBet super grand jackpot NO CODE NEEDED BetWinner 100% bonus on your first deposit up to KSH 19,500 NO CODE NEEDED 1xBet First deposit bonus up to KSH 26,000 GOALKE bet365 15% OF YOUR QUALIFYING DEPOSIT IN BET CREDITS (UP TO $60)* 365GOAL BetAfriq Claim up to KSH 1,000 for sports betting NO CODE NEEDED 22Bet Grab up to 19,000 KES as a welcome bonus for sports betting NO CODE NEEDED BC.Game Great bonus for every deposit up to 360% GOALBC ChezaCash Grab up to 450% bonus on your first deposit NO CODE NEEDED

*15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

BetWinner Betting App

The BetWinner app is a popular choice among bettors. It offers a comprehensive sports betting market, competitive odds and an excellent live betting platform.

Pros Cons Exceptional range of betting markets App design can be improved Competitive odds Some users report delays in bet settlement Easy navigation Efficient customer service

22Bet Betting App

The 22Bet app is very popular among Kenyan players. It has a robust sports selection, high odds, a user-friendly platform and an impressive live betting experience.

Pros Cons Comprehensive sportsbook Limited promotions compared to some competitors High odds< Few live streaming options Smooth and efficient user experience

MozzartBet Betting App

The MozzartBet app is renowned for its user-friendly design and focus on football betting. It comes with the light and dark theme and users can toggle between these choices.

Furthermore, you can explore live betting, pre-match bets, and enhanced odds within the mobile app.

Pros Cons Responsive interface Limited promotions compared to some competitors Wide sports and betting markets Few live streaming options Competitive odds

1xBet Betting App

This reputable app is particularly famous for its vast features and elements. The 1xBet app has it all – from live betting to streaming, esports, virtuals and more.

Bettors can access the 1xBet casino, deposit funds, claim bonuses and more. Finally, the mobile application is available on Android and iOS devices.

Pros Cons Extensive betting options Vast betting options can overwhelm new users Numerous bonuses and promotions Live streaming

bet365 Betting App

Bettors consider bet365 to be a reputable and renowned online bookmaker. Its app provides Kenyan bettors with a remarkable betting experience. These bet365 app features include its extensive sports range as well as its live betting and streaming*. However, the app may not be available in all regions.

Pros Cons Vast betting markets Requires a stable internet connection Live streaming of sports events* Some betting markets have higher margins Secure platform

*The service may depend on the location. Also, users must have some balance on their accounts or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

ChezaCash Betting App

This is a locally developed app that focuses on the Kenyan betting market. The ChezaCash app offers a tailored betting experience to users. It features a variety of sports and competitive odds.

Pros Cons Designed for the Kenyan market Fewer sports compared to other apps Simple and easy-to-use interface Limited payment options Competitive odds on local sports

BetAfriq Betting App

The BetAfriq app is pretty reliable and distinct. It is one of the new betting sites. covers the usual local and international betting markets in a seamless fashion. In addition to this, it also has a sleek modern user interface that is easy to navigate.

Pros Cons User-friendly mobile experience Limited live streaming capabilities Innovative betting options Not very popular Competitive odds

📱 The Best Betting Apps in Kenya Based on Category

Selecting the best betting apps is not a random action. Rather, there are various reasons responsible for it. In this section, we categorise the best betting apps based on different criteria. We have done the research for these apps and you can find our evaluation in the subsections below.

Best Android Betting Apps

In this first category, we highlight the best betting apps for Android devices.

MozzartBet

The MozzartBet mobile app adapts pretty well to the Android platform. Bettors can explore a vast betting market, live betting, quick cashout and more.

BetWinner

BetWinner's app boasts a rich selection of betting markets, an intense live streaming service and multi-live betting.

22Bet

The 22Bet Android app has a clean user interface and allows for easy navigation. It also has a large betting market, a distinct live betting interface and supports accumulator bets.

Best iOS Betting Apps

iOS devices also feature here. Bettors can have the best experience on these apps

1xBet

1xBet’s app is an all-rounder. The app excels at pretty much everything, from its interface to the casino, virtual sports, bonuses and eSports.

bet365

This global bookmaker is associated with excellence. It features a booming casino section, dynamic betting options and more on its simplistic green and black interface.

BetWinner

The BetWinner app has a sleek and friendly user interface. Additionally, there is a unique welcome bonus for new users and a robust payment, casino games and sports section.

Best Betting Apps with Welcome Bonuses

We also distinguished apps based on the welcome experience to provide to new users. Here are the betting sites with a welcome bonus.

1xBet

The famous operator provides a straightforward welcome offer. Its current offer tops this category at the time of writing this best betting apps review. They also provide a free bet bonus from time to time.

22Bet

22Bet follows closely behind 1xBet with its dynamic bonus. Notably, the bonus offer applies strictly to first deposits only and has a decent wagering requirement.

ChezaCash

The ChezaCash mobile app equally features here. Unlike the other entrants here, ChezaCash’s offer is spread across your initial three deposits.

Best Football Betting Apps

Football is a pretty intense sport in Kenya with many bettors following the game. Below are the apps that we consider the best betting apps based on our research.

22Bet

The 22Bet online sportsbook has an assorted football section. Users on this platform have a wide array of events and matches available to them. Their offering spans several countries and competitions.

BetAfriq

Sports betting fans in Kenya like the operator’s vast football betting market. Additionally, the operator has a solid live betting feature and multiple betting options.

1xBet

This operator together with 22Bet vie for the top choice here. 1xBet offers a vast collection of footballing events. The operator is formidable when you add that to its live streaming, betting and competitive odds complements.

Best Live Betting Apps

The live betting feature is one that can ultimately tilt bettors’ decisions around a bit. Here are the apps that lead in this category.

1xBet

The sports betting site has a robust live feature. It provides live stats, betting and streaming across multiple sports and the casino section.

22Bet

Just like 1xBet, 22Bet is a heavyweight in this section. The operator has an impeccable live betting and streaming service for select sports and events.

BetWinner

BetWinner is locked in a threesome with 1xBet and 22Bet for this category. The operator provides live streaming and betting for its eSports, casino, virtual and sports sections.

Best Betting Apps with High Odds

In this final category, we put together the top three betting app sites that are reputable for having high odds. This is only a guide as odds are constantly changing. Here they are.

Mozzartbet

This operator prides itself on providing enhanced odds, with a number of its bonuses channelled in this direction.

1xBet

1xBet has arguably one of the most competitive odds across diverse betting markets. You will find this to be the case in their casino, virtuals, eSports and sports sections.

bet365

Players and gamblers like this global sports betting site because they like their odds offering. Their competitive odds are believed to be a great complement to other features that the operator provides. Remember that the odds are constantly changing.

🥇 Our Top Choice for Kenya

We analysed the best betting apps across the various categories in the previous section. Notwithstanding, we understand that the choice of a betting app ultimately rests with the players.

In our opinion, we rate the 1xBet and BetWinner bookmakers as one of the very best betting apps. Overall, we consider these to be the best betting sites in Kenya.

❔ How Can You Choose the Best Betting Apps?

When searching for the best betting apps in Kenya, several key features come into consideration. We highlight a few of them in the subsection below.

Friendly User Interface

We placed this first as this is the first feature you will come in contact with.

Betting apps should have a user-friendly interface that makes navigation easy and straightforward. Thus, bettors can easily find their desired sports and betting markets.

Vast Betting Markets

The best betting apps cover many sports and betting options. In picking an app, prioritise apps that cover multiple sports like football, basketball, cricket, etc. The more options available, the better your betting experience will be.

Live Betting and Streaming

This is yet another crucial factor in selecting the best betting apps. The ability to participate in live sports betting and watch live streams within the app is a significant advantage.

It means that gamblers have a greater latitude over their betting choices and experience.

Bonuses and Promotions

This is another vital factor to consider in deciding if an app is worth the tag of ‘best betting apps’. Welcome bonuses, free bets, and regular promotions can make a significant difference to your bets.

Reliable Payment Options

The best betting apps have various payment options. This is particularly useful to bettors as it makes payment more convenient.

Some of these methods can include mobile money services like M-Pesa and Airtel Money, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

Secure and Licensed Platform

Licensing and security are a big deal in picking a betting app. The best betting apps have a license and are regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) in Kenya.

They also ensure that your personal details and account information are properly kept safe.

Excellent Customer Support

A good customer support service is an integral part of the betting consideration. It will come in handy when/if you encounter any issues. The best betting apps ensure that they have multiple support channels and prompt response times.

Competitive Odds

This is a fundamental factor in selecting a mobile app. You can opt to compare the odds offered on the same events by different apps to find the most favourable ones.

➡️ How to Download the Betting App?

Downloading and installing the best betting apps on your smartphone or tablet can vary slightly between Android and iOS devices. Here are step-by-step guides for both platforms.

Android App

Bettors using Android devices can install a betting app by following these steps.

Visit the online bookmaker site. Go to the mobile application section. Select the Android OS to download the app. Enable/Disable the security features on your Android device. Install the mobile app. Afterwards, you can launch the app and begin using it.

Although many bookies provide the app on their website, some others host it on the Google Play Store. Users can then search and download the app from the Play Store.

iOS App

Users on the Apple iOS platform can get their apps from the App Store by following these steps.

Open the App Store. Search for the name of the bookmaker. Locate and install the mobile app. Launch the mobile app and commence your betting journey.

🆚 Mobile Betting Sites Vs Mobile Betting Apps

Bettors using mobile devices can usually access their preferred bookmakers via the mobile site or mobile app. Although these two platforms are pretty similar, users ultimately decide what they want.

Below, we run a comparative analysis of these two methods. You can read the analysis we made in the table below.

Pros Cons No app download is required Slower navigation experience Works on all devices with a web browser Limited personalisation features Always up-to-date Requires no storage space

Ultimately, it all boils down to how users perceive the bookmaker in question.

⚖️ Are Betting Apps Legal in Kenya?

Betting apps are legal in Kenya, provided they are licensed and regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB). The BCLB oversees all forms of gambling in the country.

They ensure that operators comply with the laws and regulations set forth. These laws protect users and promote responsible gambling.

The Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act spells out the legal framework governing gambling in Kenya. Notably, these cover everything regarding online betting in the nation.

Operators must obtain a license from the BCLB to offer their services legally to Kenyan users.

❓ Best Betting Apps in Kenya - FAQs

As we conclude this best betting apps review, we provide answers to common questions bettors have. You can read our expert opinion in the subsections below.

Is it difficult to download the betting app in Kenya?

No, it is not. Downloading betting apps to your mobile device is pretty seamless. You can do this by downloading the app from the mobile application section of an operator’s website or the App Store.

Are betting apps trustworthy?

Yes, mobile betting applications are reputable. They derive their reputation from their parent brands.

Can I deposit and withdraw money using the betting app in Kenya?

Yes, you can. One of the most prominent features of mobile apps is their payment setup. Bettors can easily deposit and withdraw money from anywhere using the comfort of the betting app.

Are there any mobile-only bonuses available in Kenya?

There are no mobile-only bonuses at the current time. Bookmakers could however introduce this later to increase the number of bettors using their mobile betting apps.

How to uninstall the betting app?

You can uninstall any betting app by tapping and holding the app icon and then clicking the option to uninstall. You can do this on your Android devices as well as on your iOS devices.