France vs Colombia Predictions: France to Dominate at Paris Olympics

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for France vs Colombia ahead of their first-round clash.

France vs Colombia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Colombia

France Victory with odds of @1.28 on MozzartBet , equating to a 75% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 75% chance of the hosts winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.50 on MozzartBet , indicating a 62% chance of three goals or more.

, indicating a 62% chance of three goals or more. Both teams to score with odds of @1.88 on MozzartBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

France should be expected to win against Colombia by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In an eagerly anticipated clash in Paris, favourites France take on Colombia in round one in Group A. France, with their well-rounded squad and home advantage, are expected to showcase their tactical prowess and attacking strength. Led by seasoned stars, their aim is to win the tournament.

Colombia will aim to upset the hosts with their spirited play and solid defence. However, although both teams head into this with strong form, the hosts should easily claim the three points.

Probable Lineups for France vs Colombia

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui, Diani, Geyoro, Toletti, Cascarino, Katoto, Dali

The probable lineup for Colombia in the "system of play."

Giraldo; Yanten, Caicedo, Baron, Caracas, Ramirez, Pavi, Santos, Restrepo, Salazar, Usme

Hosts to hammer Colombia

France are huge favourites to kick-start the tournament with all three points and it isn’t difficult to see why.

Sitting top of Group 3 in the Euro Women’s qualifiers after six matches, in a group including both Sweden and England, France are a level above their opponents in round one.

They faced Colombia in a friendly in 2023, and the French ran riot with a 5-2 victory. Although Colombia’s form has been solid heading into the tournament, this is a much tougher fixture for them.

The hosts are the favourites to win the tournament and should claim all three points in this fixture.

France vs Colombia Bet 1: France Victory @1.28 on MozzartBet

Goals galore in round one

Factoring in their 5-2 victory over Colombia less than a year ago, this game should be just as entertaining, especially in front of the home crowd. Expect Colombia to bring the noise, too, just as they did for the men’s Copa America.

PSG forward Marie-Antoinette Katato heads into the tournament in good form, having scored in wins against Sweden and England in her last two starts for her country. She can definitely find the back of the net once more.

France can be a threat from set pieces, too, so keep an eye on defender Sakina Karchaoui, who also scored in the win against Sweden.

France vs Colombia Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @1.50 on MozzartBet

Both keepers to be tested

Although we firmly believe France will win and score at least two goals against Colombia, having fired five past them in their most recent head-to-head, the outsiders still scored two on that occasion.

Colombia have also scored in eight of their last ten matches, scoring more than once on four occasions, as well as drawing 1-1 with Japan in their most recent friendly.

The bookmakers’ outsiders aren’t likely to pick up points, but that doesn’t mean they won’t find the back of the net.