Back Spurs With Value Top-Four Odds Before Big Signings

Tottenham have long been linked with Eberechi Eze and Conor Gallagher, and both transfer sagas continue to rumble on. The Lilywhites desperately need reinforcements if they are to snatch a top-four spot next season – these two Premier League players could be difference-makers for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham finished two points off fourth last season Eberechi Eze was in the 91st percentile in successful take ons per 90 Conor Gallagher would be excellent midfield depth

Premier League Outright Market Tottenham Odds PL Winner 34.00 Top 4 Finish 3.00 Top 6 Finish 1.65

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds Benefit from an Easy Opening

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have shorter top-four odds than Tottenham at the time of writing. Spurs share the 3.00 price with Newcastle and Manchester United, despite finishing six points ahead of both teams in 2023-24.

Spurs were admittedly sixth in expected goal difference, and a way off Chelsea and Newcastle, but they were ahead of Aston Villa and miles ahead of Manchester United. They don’t have that much ground to make up to break into the top four next season.

Liverpool are facing a transitional season with Arne Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea remain uncertain under Enzo Maresca, and Villa are going to be stretched by the demands of the Champions League. There is some tension at Newcastle, too, with Eddie Howe making some intriguing comments of late. Who knows what the season holds for Manchester United.

In Eze and Gallagher, Tottenham are chasing two signings which would improve their floor and ceiling in one swoop. Gallagher, for all his critics, would weaken a direct rival. Eze, who has been the target of several top clubs, would be a huge coup for Spurs.

Fixes Weaknesses

Gallagher is not the most glamorous player, but he’s a tireless worker and all-rounder. Among midfielders, he’s in the 70th percentile or better in progressive passes received, expected assists, expected goals, progressive carries, successful take-ons, tackles, interceptions, and blocks.

With Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, and Yves Bissouma, Spurs have good options in central midfield, but their depth proved insufficient during last season. Bentancur started just 13 league matches, and Bissouma started 26. Gallagher is a more than capable deputy, who can also be deployed further forward and provide a goal threat. His impressive engine also suits Postecoglou’s pressing – Spurs led the league in attacking third tackles last season (Gallagher was joint-third in the league in that category).

Eze is coming off the best campaign of his career with 0.59 expected goals and assists per 90. His 3.02 successful take-ons per 90 rank in the 91st percentile. He was in the 95th percentile in total shots and the 71st percentile in tackles per 90.

These two players would fit seamlessly in Postecoglou’s side. Gallagher would weaken Chelsea, and signing Eze would prevent him from going to another of Spurs’ top-four rivals. As these deals become more likely, the 3.00 price on Tottenham to finish in the top four only gets better value. We would even consider backing them at 15.00 to be the winner without Manchester City.