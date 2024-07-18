Premier League, USA or TV: what’s the best bet for Gareth Southgate’s next job?

Southgate's decision to resign did not come as a shock. Our betting expert weighed up the future moves of England’s former manager.

Following a heartbreaking Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, Gareth Southgate announced his decision to step down as England manager.

Despite an impressive tenure that saw him guide the national team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a Euro 2020 final, Southgate left the job without having secured a major trophy.

With his departure, speculation is rife about his next steps in the world of football. Southgate's eight-year stint with England was marked by a transformation of the team into serious international contenders.

His 59.8% win percentage over 102 games is a testament to his managerial prowess, and his experience on the international stage makes him a highly attractive candidate for numerous high-profile roles.

Gareth Southgate’s record as England manager: Played 102, won 61, drawn 24, lost 17, scored 213, conceded 72, win ratio 59.8%.

No other England’s manager, not even Sir Alf Ramsey, who won the 1966 World Cup, has taken England to the final four in three tournaments.

In 2023-2024, five Premier League clubs sacked their manager, with the first three (Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United) replacing their boss before Christmas.

Premier League looming

Southgate's decision to step down was not unexpected. The relentless pressures of the England job, compounded by the intense scrutiny and expectations, have clearly taken their toll.

Throughout his tenure, Southgate not only managed the team, but also became a statesman-like figure, addressing issues beyond football, such as racism and player welfare.

It is clear Southgate is leaving behind a significant legacy, with many valuing his management abilities.

Newcastle United emerge as the frontrunner for Southgate's next job. Current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is also being touted as a potential successor to Southgate for the England job, raising the intriguing possibility of a managerial swap.

Newcastle's ambitions and recent resurgence under new ownership make it an appealing destination for Southgate, who could bring his tactical acumen and experience to the Magpies.

Manchester United follows as the second most likely option.

The Red Devils previously considered Southgate for the managerial position before committing to Erik ten Hag. With the support of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Southgate could still be a future candidate should ten Hag's tenure come under scrutiny.

Aston Villa stand as the third potential destination. Southgate's history with Villa, where he spent the prime of his playing career, makes a return to Villa Park a sentimental possibility.

Beyond the Premier League, Southgate could be considered for roles in Europe. Ajax and Bayern Munich have shown a willingness to look beyond their domestic coaching talent pools. Southgate's tactical understanding and ability to develop young talent would align well with Ajax's philosophy, while Bayern Munich's global stature and expectations could suit his capabilities.

In charge at the World Cup?

Southgate's success with England makes him a viable candidate for other national teams. The USA is currently searching for a new manager after parting ways with Gregg Berhalter. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, Southgate's experience could be invaluable.

His ability to build a cohesive unit and navigate the pressures of international tournaments would be highly beneficial for the American side.

Portugal could also be an option, especially if Roberto Martinez's tenure fails to impress.

Southgate's excellent record with England could make him an attractive candidate for other top European nations seeking a manager who can take them deep into international competitions.

However, should Southgate choose to take a break from management, a return to media and punditry is a feasible option.

He has previously worked with ITV in the UK as a pundit, covering major tournaments and offering insightful analysis.

ITV reportedly holds Southgate in high esteem and could offer him a prominent role in their coverage. His articulate and measured approach would add significant value to any broadcasting team.