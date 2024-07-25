USA Women vs Zambia Women Olympics Predictions: USA to win and keep a clean sheet

Our football predictions expert shares his tips for USA Women vs Zambia Women ahead of their clash at 9 pm on Thursday.

USA Women vs Zambia Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for USA Women vs Zambia Women

Over 3.5 goals for the USA with odds of @1.95 on 22bet , equating to a 53% chance of Emma Hayes’ team scoring at least four.

, equating to a 53% chance of Emma Hayes’ team scoring at least four. USA Draw and Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.38 on 22bet , indicating a 56% chance of the favourites keeping a clean sheet and scoring three or more.

, indicating a 56% chance of the favourites keeping a clean sheet and scoring three or more. Highest-scoring half - second half with odds of @1.85 on 22bet, representing a 54% chance for there to be more goals after the break.

The USA should hammer Zambia 4-0 in this encounter.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

USA Women vs Zambia Women is a key clash in the tournament. The USWNT have won gold on four occasions and are eager to add another in Paris.

Following a disastrous World Cup, Emma Hayes was drafted in by the United States to turn their fortunes around. Hayes was highly successful at Chelsea before accepting a deal that made her the highest-paid coach in the women’s game. She views this as a chance to take the world’s most successful women’s team to new heights.

The United States have been largely dominant in women’s football, but they fell short of expectations last summer. Sweden triumphed over the USWNT in a penalty shootout at the World Cup. Despite that setback, the USA are the favourites to win the gold medal this summer.

Although Zambia are minnows, they will want to give a good account of themselves. They have been drawn in Group B, alongside Germany, Australia and of course, the USA.

The Zambians harbour very little hope of picking up a win, with three vastly experienced opponents awaiting them. Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji can pose a threat, but the overall gulf in quality should prove too big.

Probable Lineups for USA Women vs Zambia Women

The probable lineup for USA Women in the "system of play."

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Albert, Coffey, Horan; Rodman, Smith, Swanson

The probable lineup for Zambia Women in the "system of play."

Musole; Siamfuko, Zulu, Mweemba, Tembo; Chileshe, Mupopo, Zulu; Chitundu, Banda, Kundananji

A Chance for the USA to Fill Their Boots

Although the United States won gold in four of the first five games, they haven’t won the competition since 2012. They will want to lay down a marker by securing an emphatic win in their opening game, so the first of our tips is for Emma Hayes’ side to score at least four goals in the match.

Hayes’ tenure has started well, but they seldom take on a side as lowly-ranked as Zambia. The USWNT were wasteful in their most recent clash with Costa Rica. They racked up a total of 26 shots as they drew 0-0. The United States had the chance to score four or five in that one, but we are backing them to find their shooting boots in time for this one.

Zambia are ranked 20 places below Costa Rica, the USWNT’s last opponents, in FIFA’s World Rankings.

USA Women vs Zambia Women Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals for the USA Women @1.95 on 22bet

The USA’s Solid Defence

The next of our USA Women vs Zambia Women predictions is for the favourites to score at least three goals and keep a clean sheet.

Emma Hayes’ team have kept a clean sheet in all four of their matches since lifting the SheBelieves Cup back in April. Those matches have seen them score eight goals and face just five shots on target. They were able to restrict Costa Rica to just 20% possession in their last game and it should be a similar story here.

Zambia failed to muster up a single shot the last time they faced a side ranked in the top 10 of the world rankings. They lost that game against Japan 5-0.

USA Women vs Zambia Women Bet 2: USA Draw and Both teams to score - No @1.38 on 22bet

Second Half to See Most Action

We are backing the second half to see more goals than the first in the last of our bets for USA Women vs Zambia Women. This bet has won in two of the USWNT’s last three matches. The exception was the Costa Rica match, in which they failed to score.

Zambia will aim to keep bodies behind the ball in the early stages of this one, hoping to prevent a heavy defeat. Fatigue could play a huge part in the latter stages, but the Zambians will be raring to go early on.