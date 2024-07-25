Canada vs New Zealand Olympics Predictions: Canucks Fancied For an Easy Win

Despite not being among the favourites,odds heavily favour the Canucks,which gives us a lot to think about with our Canada vs New Zealand predictions.

+

Canada vs New Zealand Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Canada vs New Zealand

Canada to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.25 on 1xBet, equating to a 53.5% implied probability.

equating to a 53.5% implied probability. Canada/Canada half-time/full-time with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet , indicating a 55.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 55.6% implied probability. Adriana Leon to score anytime with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet, representing a 50% implied probability.

We predict Canada to beat New Zealand by a score of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Canada face New Zealand in Saint-Etienne on Thursday at the Women's Olympics in Paris. The betting markets price the Canucks as heavy favourites for this clash, with New Zealand given the longest price of any team to win the gold medal.

The biggest stars aren’t always involved in the men’s competition with the under-23 regulations, but the women’s tournament is packed with star power. Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Jordyn Huitema, and Adriana Leon are all included in Canada’s squad.

Canada, gold medallists in Tokyo in 2021, have medalled in three consecutive games. They are not fancied among the favourites this summer, however, with the USA, France, Spain, and Germany as the top-four teams in the outright betting markets.

Entering their fifth group stage in the competition, New Zealand have only won two of their 13 matches. Their record at the World Cup is poor, too, with one win in 18. Overmatched in international competition, the Football Ferns are unlikely to make it out of Group A.

The underdogs have failed to win any of their last four matches, including draws with Thailand and Zambia.

Probable Lineups for Canada vs New Zealand

Canada probable XI:

Sheridan; Buchanan, Gilles, Rose; Lawrence, Awujo, Fleming, Riviere; Leon, Prince, Lacasse.

New Zealand probable XI:

Esson; Bott, Bowen, Stott, Riley; Green, Steinmetz, Taylor, Kitching; Clegg, Hand.

Canada Win High-Scoring Match

Canada are back in international competition with a point to prove after a group-stage exit from the World Cup last year. Yes, there have been numerous off-field issues surrounding pay, but this is an experienced, talented Canada squad which should make light work of an overmatched New Zealand team.

The Canucks thumped Paraguay, El Salvador, and Costa Rica in the Gold Cup earlier this year. While New Zealand are theoretically a better team than any of that trio, we still expect them to be outplayed in this match.

Fiercely motivated to defend their gold medal from three years ago, we’re backing the favourites to fly out the traps in Saint-Etienne. It could be a brutal match for New Zealand, who were beaten 4-1 by Japan just last month.

Canada vs New Zealand Bet 1: Canada to win and over 2.5 total goals @1.25 on 1xBet

Dominance Throughout From Canucks

We expect Canada to win this at a canter. A strong start from the favourites seems inevitable as they aim to prove themselves as gold medal contenders after disappointing at the World Cup.

With the Canucks fancied to win by multiple goals, a lead at half-time is a decent bet. The 1.25 price on a straightforward Canada win is clearly too short unless you are compiling an accumulator, so we like the half-time/full-time market as a means to unlock some longer odds.

New Zealand might have frustrated opponents at the World Cup, but their record against the world’s top teams remains unimpressive. Their wins have almost exclusively come against inferior opposition over the last 18 months.

Canada vs New Zealand Bet 2: Canada/Canada half-time/full-time @1.65 on 1xBet

Leon Scores 41st International Goal

Immensely experienced with 115 international caps to her name, Adriana Leon is a lock to start for Canada on Thursday. Leon has scored in each of her last two starts for the Canucks, including a brace in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year.

The Ontario native only scored five goals in her first season with Aston Villa, but she was a creative force throughout the campaign, averaging 0.22 expected assists per 90. In a match Canada are expected to control from start to finish, the 31-year-old is going to be integral to Canada’s attacking play.

New Zealand might have demonstrated a steely defence at the World Cup last year, but they shipped six goals to Japan across two matches earlier this year. This match should follow a similar pattern, with Leon getting plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.