Jadon Sancho’s big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United has not gone to plan.

A return of nine goals in 58 appearances since joining in 2021 has left the 24-year-old at risk of being sold as part of Erik ten Hag’s squad rebuild.

A six-month loan to former club Dortmund offered Sancho some respite. His second stint was largely quiet, but he showed promise in the Champions League. During their semi-final with PSG, Sancho completed 12 dribbles, more than anyone in a Champions League match since Lionel Messi in 2008. He caught PSG’s eye, with the French champions reportedly keen on a cut-price deal this summer.

€30m market value could leave more in the transfer kitty for Victor Osimhen

0.38 goal involvements per 90 for Sancho at Dortmund in 2023/24

0.20 assists per 90 means Sancho wouldn’t be as productive as Mayulu and co.

Does Sancho Need a Fresh Start Away From Old Trafford?

It’s been clear for some time that Sancho and Manchester United have not been a good fit. In his debut season, Sancho managed just three goals in 29 Premier League appearances. He doubled his goal tally the following year in 26 appearances. However, he’s never truly lived up to his €85m price tag.

There’s been a marked decline in Sancho’s attacking output since 2019/20. He averaged 1.3 goals and assists per 90 minutes for Dortmund that year, falling to 0.83 in 2020/21, 0.28 in 2021/22, 0.48 in 2022/23 and 0.38 in 2023/24 upon his return to Dortmund.

From Sancho’s perspective, a move to Ligue 1 represents a good opportunity to regain his form and confidence. With PSG the league’s dominant force, Sancho will have the freedom to play his own game and torment full backs again.

However, if he replicates his 2023/24 form at Dortmund, his assists per 90 (0.19) would put him only fourth on the list of PSG’s most creative players last season. All of this suggests he’s unlikely to be the difference-maker for PSG in pushing for their first Champions League silverware.

A Cut-Price Deal for Sancho Could Allow PSG to Afford Osimhen as Mbappe’s Replacement

The appeal for PSG will be the opportunity to sign Sancho at a bargain basement price. His market value is reportedly around the €30m-€40m mark, less than half his transfer fee to United in 2021.

PSG will need to leave money in the coffers to replace Mbappe. Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen reportedly remains their number-one target. If they can add Sancho on the cheap to improve their threat in wide areas, the hefty fee Napoli are demanding for Osimhen becomes all the more possible.

Sancho himself may not be the difference-maker for the Parisians in their quest for that elusive first Champions League title. A cut-price deal for the Englishman could facilitate a move for a real difference-maker like Oshimen. That makes those 17.00 Champions League winner odds look like value.