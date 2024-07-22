BetWinner App | How to Download the Mobile App in Kenya?

The BetWinner App is available for use on Android and iOS devices.

🔍 How to Download the BetWinner Android App?

Our research revealed that the BetWinner app is available in two versions. The first version is for Android devices, while the second is for iOS devices.

We also found that the download and installation process is not the same for both types of devices. Here are the steps involved in the Android app download process:

Open the BetWinner website on your device’s browser. On the homepage, scroll down until you see “BETWINNER Mobile Application,” and tap. Tap the bold “BW DOWNLOAD THE APP” button on the next page. A pop-up will appear, prompting you to download the app. Select “Download anyway” to confirm. The download will take a few minutes, depending on your internet connection and device type.

Your device will notify you when the download is completed. The next step is to install the downloaded Betwinner app on your device.

How to Install the BetWinner Android App?

If you follow the steps above, you will have the apk file downloaded to your device. However, this file is not usable until it is installed.

Follow the steps below to install the BetWinner Android app after download:

Check your downloaded files on your mobile browser. Locate the BetWinner apk file and tap it to open it. Your browser might prompt you to grant it access to directly install apps from unknown sources. This happens if you are installing a downloaded app from your browser for the first time. Tap “Settings” to access your Android device’s settings. Grant permission by toggling the “Allow for this source” slider. You might get a warning pop-up prompting you to confirm the change you just made. Confirm the change by tapping “OK.” On the next page, tap “Install” to start the installation. This may take a moment. After completion, your device will notify you of a successful installation.

You have now installed the BetWinner app on your Android device, and it is ready for use.

What Are the BetWinner Android System Requirements?

The betting app does not automatically work on all Android devices. To ensure compatibility and 100% functionality, your device must meet the following minimum system requirements:

Operating System : Android version 4.1 or higher.

: Android version 4.1 or higher. Screen Resolution : 320 x 480 minimum.

: 320 x 480 minimum. RAM/ROM : At least 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

: At least 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Storage Space: About 100 MB of free space.

Downloading and installation should not be a problem if the Android device meets the above criteria. The device must also be able to access a strong and stable internet connection throughout the process.

🔍 How to Download the BetWinner iOS App in Kenya?

Players with iOS devices like iPhones and iPads can also use the betting app on their devices. However, the steps involved in the download and installation process are slightly different from Android’s.

We have listed them below:

Tap the bold “BW DOWNLOAD THE APP” button on the download page. Your device automatically loads the Apple app store for you to download the app. Tap the ‘Get’ icon to begin the installation process. You may need to input your Apple Password to grant permission to install the app. The installation process may take a few seconds or minutes to complete. Once installation is complete, the app is ready for use. Alternatively, instead of going through the BetWinner website, you could download the app directly from your App Store. Search for ‘BetWinner’ on your App Store and tap ‘Get’ to install the app.

BetWinner iOS System Requirements

The iOS version of the BetWinner app will only work on devices that meet specific minimum requirements. We advise using a device with the following specifications for a smooth experience:

Operating System: iOS versions 9 and above.

Storage Space: About 50 MB of free space.

A stable internet connection is also required for download and installation, and the device must be able to access it.

📚 What Are the Features of the BetWinner App?

The mobile app is feature-rich. From our experience, we found that almost all the website features have been included in the app.

This is to ensure the app delivers a full betting experience to users. Below are some of the features of the app users can explore:

Modern Design and User Interface

The app has been designed to make usage intuitive and easy, even for a first-time user. The features are relatively easy to find, and all work as expected.

Users will also find the app quick and smooth, thanks to the fast loading speed. The app is available in multiple languages, and users can choose between dark and light backgrounds.

Quick Setup

It only takes a few minutes to set up the Android and iOS versions of the BetWinner app. As a first-time user, you can create your BetWinner account using the app by submitting your phone number and choosing a password.

For existing users, they can log in right on the welcome page of the app. This can be done by providing the email or ID and a password associated with the account.

Alternatively, using the app, users can initiate logins via fingerprint or face detection mechanisms.

Vast Sports Betting Market

Users can expect not to miss out on any sports market when they use the app. The betting site has integrated all the sports and betting markets on the website into the app.

These include football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, and table tennis. The odds on the app are also the same as what is available on the website.

Pre-Match and Live Bettings

Players can stake their favourite games pre-match and during the match using the app. We tested the live betting feature of the app and found a wide range of markets available.

The process is also simple and quick. The live events are displayed on the homepage, and users can easily bet on their preferred markets with a few taps.

Live Streaming

A live streaming feature further enhances live betting on the BetWinner app. Bettors can watch sports events live and directly from the app.

Note that not all the games are available for live streaming. You can check the available games under the “Stream” tab in the “Sports” section.

Bonuses and Promotions

The app also allows users to participate in bonuses and promotional offers from the sportsbook. For example, new users can claim their welcome bonus via the app.

Existing users can access other bonuses by checking the “Promotions” tab under the “Other” section.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Users can make deposits and withdrawals via the app. These features are available under the Account Management section and are easy to use.

There are also numerous payment methods to choose from, depending on the user’s preference.

🖊️ How to Register on the BetWinner App?

The only way to get the best out of the app is to create a BetWinner account. The account creation process via the app is easy.

However, a user must be at least 18 and reside in Kenya to register on the platform. With these conditions fulfilled, the steps below will guide you through your BetWinner registration process:

Launch the app on your Android or iPhone device and tap “Registration” on the homepage. Fill in the registration form on the next page with your full name, phone number, and password. Select the Sport bonus option to qualify for the bonus after registration. Accept the terms and conditions and privacy policy, then confirm you are 18+. Tap the green and white check button and pass the security checks. Click “Send Code” on the following page to receive a confirmation code on the phone number you provided. Input the code and tap “Activate” to complete the registration process.

Your BetWinner account will be successfully created if you follow the steps above in the mobile app.

🎁 What Is the BetWinner Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

The BetWinner welcome bonus on mobile is the same as what is obtainable on the website. The sportsbook currently offers a 100% bonus up to KSH 19,500 on the first deposit for new users.

The first requirement is to create an account via the mobile app. It is also compulsory to choose the Sports welcome bonus option while filling out the registration form.

Players must also provide all the information required under the “My Account” section. The minimum qualifying deposit for the bonus is KSH 1,000.

New users can only get the offer once, which is automatically credited after the first qualifying deposit.

It is important to note that the welcome bonus is subject to wagering requirements. A user must meet these requirements to access or withdraw the bonus amount.

💳 How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on BetWinner?

A bettor’s betting experience is incomplete without seamless deposits and withdrawals. We tested both processes on the BetWinner app, which was straightforward and secure.

The sportsbook has also provided bettors with various payment methods, such as Mobile Money, FastPay, Epay, WebMoney, B-Pay, and Skrill. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin are also available.

BetWinner Deposits

The first step in depositing into your betting account is to log in to your account. After a successful login, proceed to the “Account Management” section under the “Other” tab.

Next, locate the “Deposit” tab and choose the deposit method you want to use. Finally, input your preferred amount and confirm.

BetWinner Withdrawals

Bettors can also make BetWinner withdrawals in a few steps. Once logged in, navigate to ‘Other” and locate “Account Management” under the tab.

Choose “Withdrawal” and pick the withdrawal method you wish to use. Next, input the amount to be withdrawn from your betting account and confirm.

While winnings can be withdrawn instantly, the transaction completion time and fees may depend on the method used.

🌐 What Is the Difference Between the BetWinner Mobile Version and the Betting App?

Our analysis included comparing the BetWinner mobile version and the mobile apps. We found that the mobile app offers all the features on the mobile website.

Users can do sports pre-match and live betting using either of the two methods. Payment methods available are also the same across the board.

However, it is worth noting that the BetWinner app for Android or iOS devices offers a better user experience. The navigation is faster and smoother, and a quick tap automatically takes you to the next page in a moment.

These mobile apps are also designed with security in mind. They also offer features like a Betslip scanner and home screen widgets that improve user experience.

Overall, using the mobile app will be more convenient and enjoyable for most bettors. The only advantage of using the mobile or desktop versions is that you don’t have to install the app to occupy space on your device.

🆚 How Does the BetWinner App Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

Our experts tested the best betting apps available in the market. They compared the BetWinner mobile app with some other top options available to Kenyan bettors, as shown below:

BetWinner App vs 22Bet App

The BetWinner and 22Bet mobile apps for Android and iOS are similar in design and structure. The available features are also almost identical except for the available games.

While BetWinner offers precisely the same features and games collection on its website via app, 22Bet does not. For example, 22Bet users cannot play games like 22Games, Scratch Cards, and Virtual Sports on their apps.

BetWinner App vs MozzartBet App

Both the BetWinner and MozzartBet apps are available for iOS and Android. They provide users with user-friendly interfaces, fast loading times, and numerous payment methods.

Users can also access various sports betting and account management options, as seen on their respective websites.

But from our experience, we find the BetWinner app more intuitive and easy to use. The layout is simpler and less cluttered, ensuring first-time users can navigate through easily.

✅ What Is Our Review of the BetWinner App?

We rate the BetWinner app highly. It’s one of the top betting apps in Kenya designed to deliver a complete betting experience.

Both the Android and iOS versions tick all the major boxes, such as design, features, security, and usability. Users get a simple yet modern and easy-to-use design that makes navigation seamless.

Features like account opening and management, pre-match, and live betting are also available. Users can also deposit and withdraw funds easily with the app using any of the numerous payment methods.

Promotions and offers, including the welcome bonus, are accessible to new and existing users. Customers who look forward to streaming live games can also do so with the app.

Overall, we believe punters will get a great experience using either the iOS or Android version of the mobile app. If you want to find out more about the features of the bookie, you should check out our BetWinner review page.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons It is easy to download, install, and set up It may not work optimally for devices that do not meet the minimum system requirements The user interface is clean and intuitive User experience may be impaired with an unstable internet connection Live betting and live streaming are available Occupies space on your device The app's load speed is faster than the mobile website version

❓ FAQs

Is the BetWinner app available in Kenya?

Yes, the mobile app is available to bettors who are 18+ and residing in Kenya. All that is needed is an Android or iOS device that meets the minimum system requirements.

How to install the BetWinner app?

Installing the app on your device is quick and simple. Visit the betting site to get the download link to install the app.

Why is my BetWinner app not working well?

Your app may not work well if your device does not meet the minimum system requirements. Issues may also arise if the internet connection is weak or unstable. If your app is still not working after fixing these, contact customer support for help.

Can I place live bets through the BetWinner app?

Yes, the app allows bettors to play live bets on sports games. Sports like football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, and F1 racing are all covered. Some of these events are also available for live streaming.

How to delete the BetWinner app?

Uninstalling the app will also delete it from your device. To do this, go to your device’s settings, find the app, and uninstall it.