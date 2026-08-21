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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
team-logoLiverpool
Book Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Ipswich Town vs Liverpool tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Ipswich Town
Liverpool

Here's how you can book tickets to a huge Premier League encounter at Portman Road

When Ipswich Town were last in the Premier League, it took them until December 30 to register their first home victory. Thankfully for the Tractor Boys brigade, they've already got that monkey off their backs this season, following their 2-1 success against Sunderland at Portman Road on the opening 2026/27 weekend.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool TicketsBook now

They will now look to build on those foundations set down, when they welcome Liverpool to their Suffolk home for a floodlight thriller on Friday, September 4 during Matchday 3 of the campaign. You could be there yourself by securing seats today.

You have to go back to the pre-Premier League era for the last time Ipswich clinched a victory over Liverpool at Portman Road. Mich d'Avray and Kevin Wilson were the Town heroes that famous day in 1986, with the home side coming from behind to shock Kenny Dalglish's Reds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool TicketsBook Tickets

When is the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool takes place at Portman Road in Ipswich on Friday, September 4, with a scheduled kick-off time of 8pm BST.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool TicketsBook now

How much do Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

RAY
W3-0
FCU
W2-4
SUN
W2-1
LEI
W3-1
MUN
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ASM
L2-3
COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawLiverpool
0
0
5
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
5
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
6
FT
1Goals Scored17
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool lineups

4-2-3-1
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
K. ScherpenK. ScherpenI. DiopI. DiopJ. GreavesJ. GreavesD. O'SheaD. O'SheaL. DavisL. DavisJ. EncisoJ. EncisoA. FatawuA. FatawuD. MaedaD. MaedaE. PalaciosE. PalaciosS. LukicS. LukicEmersonnEmersonnA. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezV. MunozV. MunozF. WirtzF. WirtzC. GakpoC. GakpoA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Ipswich Town

Starting XI

Liverpool

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. O'Neil
  • A. Iraola
Ipswich Town

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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