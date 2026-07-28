Despite disappointment at AC Milan: will Niclas Füllkrug remain in Serie A?

According to a report by the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Lazio Rome have been offered the chance to sign the 24-time Germany international, who has scored 14 goals for his country.

The Italian top-flight side are looking for a financially affordable option through the middle and have now come across Füllkrug. They are even said to be weighing up a move for the 33-year-old already.

West Ham United would probably not stand in the striker's way if he wanted to leave. Füllkrug has virtually no future at the Premier League club, so the Londoners are said to be open to both another loan deal and a permanent sale.

Any move to Italy would depend on Füllkrug accepting a pay cut. At West Ham United, the 33-year-old is said to earn an annual salary of around €5.6 million.

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Niclas Füllkrug misses World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Last season, the forward spent the second half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan, but things did not come together for him there at all. Füllkrug had made the move hoping to force his way onto the World Cup train, but he ended up with just a single goal in 20 competitive appearances.

Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann therefore left him out of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico and instead took Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Kai Havertz (FC Arsenal) and Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) for the centre-forward position.

Alongside Lazio, Füllkrug's former club Werder Bremen are also said to have pushed for a move for the 33-year-old in recent weeks. However, the Green-Whites quickly ruled out a signing because of the financial conditions.