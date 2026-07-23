Details of the historic contract: Al-Hilal sign Somerville for 70 million euros

Al Hilal have landed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United in the most expensive deal in the Saudi club's history this window.

The Athletic reported that Summerville, 24, has signed a four-year contract after passing his medical in Amsterdam last Tuesday.

According to The Athletic, the deal is worth more than 70 million euros (60 million pounds), made up of a 55 million fixed fee and 5 million in add-ons. It was a top priority for the new management and sporting director Simon Francis, who arrived from Bournemouth.

Several major European clubs missed out. Roma tabled an offer worth 46 million euros, Manchester United enquired about the player's situation and Aston Villa showed interest, but Al Hilal's bid settled the matter.

Summerville's exit from West Ham always looked likely after their relegation to the Championship, even with his contract running until 2029. He had joined the Hammers in 2024 from Leeds United and played 56 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists last season alone.

On the international stage, the winger caught the eye with the Netherlands at the World Cup this summer. He scored two goals and set up two more in 4 matches before a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 32.