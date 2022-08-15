'We will see' - Ten Hag reunion at Man Utd not ruled out by Antony as Ajax star responds to transfer talk

The Red Devils have been chasing the Brazilian throughout the summer, and he has now spoken out on the speculation surrounding his future

Ajax star Antony is not ruling out a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United before the summer transfer window slams shut, despite still "loving his time" at Johan Cruijff ArenA. The Red Devils have not given up on signing Antony, despite their latest offer of €60 million (£51m/$61m) falling far short of the €80m (£68m/$82m) figure Ajax are demanding for a prized asset.

The Dutch outfit are said to be desperate to hold onto him after selling Lisandro Martinez to United, Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund and Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich for considerable fees.

What did Antony say about a potential transfer to Man Utd?

Antony addressed a possible move to Old Trafford after scoring a sensational solo goal in Ajax's 6-1 win over Groningen.

"Will Ten Hag call me? No idea," Antony told NOS. "He has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on here. What will come will come, we will see."

He added: "I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute, so I am loving this city and this club."

What did Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder say about Antony's links to Man Utd?

Antony initially joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in July 2020, signing a five-year deal. The contract length is another hurdle for United as the Dutch giants are in no hurry to sell the winger.

Head coach Alfred Schreuder brushed away talk of Antony's imminent exit as he expressed his belief that he can keep the current squad intact.

"I can't do anything with that (transfer rumours linking Antony to United). I assume we'll keep everyone," Schreuder said after the Groningen game.

Quizzed on the 20-year-old's importance to Ajax, the Dutch manager replied: "You can see that he can absolutely make the difference in these matches.

"He also showed that in the Champions League last year. The way he makes his actions, but also does his job defensively."