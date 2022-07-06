Man Utd nearly £20m short of Antony asking price with winger trying to force Ajax to sell

The 22-year-old wants to make the move to the Premier League side but the Eredivisie giants hope to keep him

Manchester United have offered €60 million (£51m/$61m) to Ajax for star winger Antony, but the Dutch side are holding out for a fee of €80m (£68m/$81m), GOAL understands.

The Red Devils have been in talks to sign the Brazilian, whose agent has been in Europe since the end of the season to attempt to finalise an agreement.

Man Utd have approached Ajax to discuss a transfer fee for the 22-year-old but the Eredivisie champions are putting up some resistance as they hope to hold onto him for another season.

What do we know about Man Utd's Antony bid?

The move for Antony has stagnated because of Ajax's demands.

The Amsterdam club are requesting close to €80m, but Antony's agents are pressing them to accept a lower offer from United.

Antony wants to continue his career with the Premier League team but is aware that negotiations are difficult.

Ajax want Antony to stay

Antony's contract at Ajax runs until 2025 and new coach Alfred Schreuder hopes that the Brazil international will remain.

Article continues below

He told ESPN recently: "It is clear that we want to keep that boy. I think he still has a contract until 2025. I really want to work with him; he knows that, and the club knows that too."

The former Sao Paulo attacker joined the Dutch team in 2020 and has made 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and making 19 assists.

Further reading