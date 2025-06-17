How to watch today's Monterrey vs Inter FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group E action at the Club World Cup finally gets underway as Monterrey and Inter Milan lock horns in what promises to be a fiery opener.

Inter arrive in the United States still licking their wounds after narrowly missing out on the Serie A crown to Napoli on the final day and suffering a bruising Champions League final loss to PSG. But the Nerazzurri now have a fresh shot at redemption, and they'll be keen to kickstart that revival with a statement win here.

On the other side, Monterrey are not a side to be taken lightly. The Mexican powerhouse, five-time CONCACAF champions, boast a mix of experience and flair, led by none other than Sergio Ramos, whose presence alone commands attention. They're not just here to make up the numbers, and Inter would do well not to take them lightly.

With Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate also lurking in a tightly contested group, this clash takes on even greater importance. Three points here could prove vital in what already looks like a group of death.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Inter kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter will be played at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

For Monterrey, it's been a campaign to forget. A 7th-place finish in Liga MX's Clausura and a humbling CONCACAF Champions Cup exit to the Vancouver Whitecaps left the fans restless.

Now, new head coach Domenec Torrent, who stepped in after Martin Demichelis, is eager to usher in a new era, though he'll be without injured centre-back Carlos Salcedo, who's sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Inter team news

Inter, too, have undergone a shake-up. Former defender Cristian Chivu now patrols the technical area following Simone Inzaghi's exit. But Chivu's debut comes with complications. Star man Hakan Calhanoglu, as well as Yann Bisseck and Davide Frattesi, are all expected to miss the opener due to delayed arrivals from injury rehab.

Still, there's optimism. New recruits Peter Sucic and Luis Henrique, signed from Dinamo Zagreb and Marseille respectively, could be thrown straight into the action, and the Inter faithful will be eager to see what their fresh faces can deliver on this grand stage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links