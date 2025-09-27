How to watch today's Manchester City vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup third round, Manchester City and Burnley shift focus back to Premier League business at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

As Manchester City prepares to face Burnley in the Premier League, fans gear up for a match filled with dynamic tactics and potential surprises. While many will be tuning in via live stream, there's an increasing interest in augmenting the viewing experience through betting activities. For Indian followers interested in maximizing their engagement, exploring offers like the BateryBet promo code can be particularly appealing. These codes provide valuable advantages for those participating in sports betting, enriching the match-day experience by offering unique betting opportunities and potential rewards.

Manchester City vs Burnley kick-off time

Date Saturday, September 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 4:00 pm CET Venue Etihad Stadium Location Manchester, England

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 4:00 pm CET on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley online in the US - TV channels & live streams

City look to have steadied the ship after suffering consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Brighton ahead of the season's first international break. Pep Guardiola's men have since pieced together a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up three victories and earning a valuable draw against fellow title challengers Arsenal last weekend.

While City advanced in the Carabao Cup, Burnley bowed out to League One side Cardiff and head into this clash without a win in four outings. To be fair, Scott Parker's men have had a brutal run that included dates with Manchester United and Liverpool, and now another mountain to climb looms in the form of the defending champions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Burnley.

READ MORE: Manchester City vs Burnley Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Manchester City vs Burnley worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) N/A Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 2/2HD Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley will not be televised due to the traditional 3pm Saturday blackout ruling.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Manchester City vs Burnley

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Man City and Burnley will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channel once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links