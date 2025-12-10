How to watch today's Liverpool vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

The first Merseyside derby of the season kicks off on Saturday, with Liverpool and Everton squaring off to open gameweek five of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off time

Date Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 1:30 pm CET Venue Anfield Location Liverpool, England

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 1:30 pm CET on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Liverpool extended their perfect start last weekend, snatching a dramatic win over Burnley courtesy of Mohamed Salah's stoppage-time penalty, while Everton added to their tally with a goalless draw against Aston Villa, leaving them on seven points after four matches.

Arne Slot's men also carried their momentum into Europe, edging Atletico Madrid 3-2 in midweek thanks to a late header from Virgil van Dijk. That clash also saw record signing Alexander Isak make his long-awaited debut, featuring for just under an hour.

On the other side of the city, Everton have quietly put together a strong opening to the campaign. David Moyes' side bounced back from a shock opening-day defeat to Leeds with back-to-back victories over Brighton and Wolves, and now sit sixth in the table. For Liverpool, this will serve as their first real litmus test against a top-six contender.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Everton.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Watch and live stream Liverpool vs Everton worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK), Republic of Ireland TNT Sports 1, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video Germany Sky Sports Premier League India Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming options available on Prime Video and Discovery+. Coverage will start at 11 am BST ahead of a 12:30 pm kick-off.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Liverpool vs Everton

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Everton will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channel once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday evening, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

