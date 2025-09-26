How to watch today's Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United head into Saturday's clash at the Brentford Community Stadium with a golden opportunity to notch something they haven't managed yet under Ruben Amorim—back-to-back Premier League wins.

As Brentford faces Manchester United in a Premier League showdown, fans are eager to see how the teams stack up. Beyond the excitement of watching, many are exploring how they can participate in the action through betting. These platforms provide not only the thrill of making predictions but also offer insights and odds to guide your choices, making every match even more engaging.

Catching the action live as Brentford faces off against Manchester United is a moment every Premier League fan looks forward to. While streaming the game ensures fans don’t miss a single minute of the action, many have taken to increasing their engagement by placing bets on match outcomes. For those in India, the shift towards using online betting sites provides an added layer of interaction, allowing supporters to experience Premier League drama in a new light. These platforms offer a variety of betting options, including predicting match results and player performances, enhancing the thrill of watching live football.

Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date Saturday, September 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 1:30 pm CET Venue Gtech Community Stadium Location Brentford, England

The Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 1:30 pm CET on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Last weekend's 2-1 thriller against Chelsea gave United a much-needed shot in the arm, and now the Portuguese boss has the chance to finally string together some momentum as matchweek six kicks off.

Brentford, on the other hand, come into this one licking their wounds. A 3-1 loss to Fulham stretched their winless league run to three, and the Bees suddenly look a far cry from the side that used to sting opponents with their intensity and directness. Of course, the hosts will point to history for inspiration, their memorable 4-0 demolition of United in this very fixture two seasons ago still lingers like a ghost for Red Devils fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Manchester United.

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In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Brentford vs Manchester United worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK), Republic of Ireland TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Discovery+, Prime Video Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Germany Sky Sports Premier League India Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming options available on Discovery+and Amazon Prime Video.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Brentford vs Manchester United

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Brentford and Manchester United will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channel once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

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