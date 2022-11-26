Wales fan dies at World Cup in Qatar as national team sends condolences

Wales supporter Kevin Davies sadly passed away on Friday while he was on a trip to watch the national team take part in the World Cup.

The 62-year-old fan was in Doha, Qatar, with his son and friends when he passed away on November 25.

He died due to natural causes and was not present in the stadium as Wales faced Iran in their second World Cup match.

The FA Wales offered their condolences to family and friends, writing on social media: "Mae CBDC yn cydymdeimlo efo teulu a ffrindiau Kevin Davies. Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time. The FAW is in contact with Kevin’s family to help in whatever way we can."

The Welsh fan embassy also passed on their condolences: "Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales..May he rest in peace."

Davies's family is being offered UK consular assistance with support from the Football Supporters' Association Cymru.

After drawing their opening World Cup fixture, where they came back from a goal behind to hold USA to a 1-1 draw, Wales then lost 2-0 to Iran in their second match. They take on England in their final group game on November 29.