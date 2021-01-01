Southampton’s Djenepo forced off injured against Liverpool

The 22-year-old was taken off in the first half after suffering an injury and was replaced by Nathan Tella

’s injury crisis grew on Monday when Moussa Djenepo was forced off against with a hamstring injury.

The Mali international who accounted for one shot and two successful tackles was having a fine game before down with injury.

After Djenepo was attended to by medics, he was replaced by English forward of Nigerian descent Nathan Adewale Tella in the 32nd minute. It was the 21-year-old’s fifth game for the Saints in the 2020-21 campaign.

With Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard and Nathan Redmond already out due to different reasons, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl can ill afford another injury to his reliable star.

The African moved to from Standard Liege on 13 June 2019, having penned a four-year contract with the English top-flight side for a reported fee of £14 million.

His first goal came on August 2019 as the Saints secured a 2-0 win over and Hove Albion.