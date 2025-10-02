Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) square off with the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) on Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers enter this divisional clash licking their wounds after a tough defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Rams ride the momentum of an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams slipped to 2-1 after last week's setback against the Philadelphia Eagles, creating a three-way logjam for second place in the NFC West. This Sunday, they'll welcome the Indianapolis Colts to SoFi Stadium for an interconference showdown.

So far, the Rams haven't quite delivered a full four-quarter performance that shows their true ceiling. The flashes of brilliance are there, enough to prove they have the tools to be among the league's elite. Now it’s on Sean McVay to keep his squad locked in and firing on all cylinders.

Oddsmakers seem to lean toward Los Angeles, largely because the Niners have been hit hard by injuries, including the crushing blow of losing Nick Bosa for the season. Still, if you're tempted to back the underdog, that's where the gamble lies.

Rams vs 49ers kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The NFL showdown between the Rams and the 49ers promises an intense clash filled with strategic plays and athletic prowess. As fans eagerly anticipate the game, many turn to technology to enhance their engagement. For UK fans interested in the betting aspect of the sport, discovering the best betting apps is key. These apps offer a seamless and user-friendly interface, providing options to place a variety of wagers ranging from game outcomes to player performances. By exploring the best betting apps, fans can elevate their game-day experience, combining their football knowledge with the convenience of mobile betting.

The Rams and the 49ers will meet in Week 5 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday, October 2, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers lineups LA - Line up 17 Davante Adams

87 Davis Allen

5 Tutu Atwell

73 Steve Avila

25 Tre Brown

22 Blake Corum

3 Kamren Curl

90 Tyler Davis

67 Justin Dedich

56 Shaun Dolac

69 Kevin Dotson

14 Decobie Durant

42 Ethan Evans

18 Terrance Ferguson

55 Braden Fiske

1 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

95 Poona Ford

57 Ty Hamilton

6 Nick Hampton

27 Jarquez Hunter

77 AJ Jackson

16 Joshua Karty

26 Kamren Kinchens

37 Quentin Lake

53 Nate Landman

71 Warren McClendon

2 Jaylen McCollough

15 Konata Mumpfield

52 Larrell Murchison

12 Puka Nacua

84 Colby Parkinson

68 David Quessenberry

51 Troy Reeder

65 Coleman Shelton

19 Xavier Smith

48 Omar Speights

9 Matthew Stafford

10 Josaiah Stewart

91 Kobie Turner

8 Jared Verse

30 Josh Wallace

47 Alex Ward

88 Jordan Whittington

31 Darious Williams

23 Kyren Williams

— Byron Young Substitutes SF - Line up 48 Tatum Bethune

84 Kendrick Bourne

64 Jake Brendel

27 Ji'Ayir Brown

75 Connor Colby

95 Alfred Collins

93 Kalia Davis

92 Jordan Elliott

89 Luke Farrell

57 Luke Gifford

56 Trevis Gipson

— Renardo Green

94 Yetur Gross-Matos

31 Isaac Guerendo

61 Matt Hennessy

47 Bryce Huff

10 Mac Jones

44 Kyle Juszczyk

2 Deommodore Lenoir

26 Chase Lucas

28 Darrell Luter

23 Christian McCaffrey

68 Colton McKivitz

9 Skyy Moore

7 Thomas Morstead

65 Drew Moss

33 Siran Neal

91 Sam Okuayinonu

18 Eddy Pineiro

25 Jason Pinnock

62 Austen Pleasants

77 Dominick Puni

5 Demarcus Robinson

59 Curtis Robinson

3 Brian Robinson Jr.

36 Marques Sigle

20 Upton Stout

88 Jake Tonges

81 Malik Turner

83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54 Fred Warner

46 Jon Weeks

99 CJ West

98 Mykel Williams

71 Trent Williams

82 Brayden Willis

53 Dee Winters Substitutes

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams found themselves in a dogfight with the Colts, needing a late-game surge to pull out a 27-20 win. Matthew Stafford engineered back-to-back clutch drives while trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by an 88-yard strike to Tutu Atwell that sealed the comeback.

Los Angeles has looked sharp through the opening stretch of the year, with their lone blemish being a narrow loss to the Eagles — a game they arguably let slip through their fingers. Any lingering doubts about Stafford's health have been put to rest, as the veteran currently ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game (278.5) despite only sitting 12th in attempts.

Defensively, the Rams have been steady if not spectacular. They sit ninth in total yards allowed, 10th against both the run and the pass, and their 20.2 points conceded per contest is also good for 10th in the league.

In the ground game, Darrell Henderson Jr. leads the way, but the Rams have also leaned on Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers for meaningful contributions. Brown has logged 53 carries for 213 yards (a steady 4.0 per attempt) with two touchdowns and 16 first-down conversions. Meanwhile, Akers is beginning to carve out a role of his own, highlighted by a career-best 61-yard outing last week. He's totaled 113 yards on 26 carries (4.3 per attempt) and moved the chains twice.

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San Francisco 49ers team news

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been battling a lingering toe issue that kept him sidelined in Weeks 2 and 3. Though he returned to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted on Monday that Purdy experienced renewed soreness, casting serious doubt over his availability for the short-week clash with the Rams.

As a result, the 49ers are preparing to hand the Week 5 start to Mac Jones. At receiver, Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs/ankle) were both absent from Tuesday's practice as they continue to work through their knocks.

The 49ers finally stumbled last week, suffering their first defeat of the season in a sloppy 26-21 setback against the Jacksonville Jaguars — a game marred by four turnovers. After sitting out the previous two contests, Purdy returned under center and turned in a mixed bag. The QB threw for 309 yards on 22-of-38 passing with two touchdowns, but his three giveaways — two interceptions and a costly fumble — overshadowed the positives.

An even bigger red flag for San Francisco was their run defense. The unit allowed Travis Etienne to rumble for 124 yards, marking the third straight outing in which the Niners have surrendered over 100 yards on the ground.

San Francisco got a major boost last week with the return of tight end George Kittle, who immediately reminded everyone why he's such a game-changer. Even though he's suited up in only three of the Niners' five games, he still leads the team in receptions (23), yards (271), and touchdowns (1).

Under the Sunday Night Football lights, Kittle has been unstoppable, racking up 28 catches for 398 yards and two scores in three appearances, averaging an eye-popping 132.7 yards per game. He also found the end zone with 79 receiving yards in his last clash with Los Angeles, and across his past five against the Rams, he’s tallied 31 receptions for 529 yards and three TDs.

Another key weapon is wideout Deebo Samuel, who made his second straight appearance last week after missing the opening three games with a foot issue and illness. So far, he's pulled down five passes for 54 yards, including four that moved the sticks.

Injury Report: QB Brock Purdy (toe) , WR Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) , WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) , WR Jordan Watkins (calf), DE Robert Beal (ankle) - OUT, DT CJ West (thumb) - Questionable

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Watch and live stream Rams vs 49ers in the USA

The Rams vs 49ers game in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Rams vs 49ers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Rams vs 49ers tickets

The showdown between the Rams and the 49ers is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, a venue that packs in up to 70,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Rams vs 49ers Fantasy Football

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing on the ground for Christian McCaffrey, who's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, but his impact through the air has kept him dangerous.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, CMC hauled in six receptions for 92 yards and a score, pacing the 49ers in receiving.

The Rams gave up 76 yards on 17 carries to Jonathan Taylor (4.5 YPC) in Week 4, so it’ll be worth watching if McCaffrey can mirror that kind of output on the ground while also torching defenders through the air to spark a potential upset.

On the other sideline, Matthew Stafford has been steady, completing 66.3% of his throws for 739 yards, five touchdowns, and two picks through three weeks. He's averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game, ranking just 20th at his position. With the Colts holding opposing quarterbacks to only 15.3 points per game (tied for seventh-lowest), fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere this week.

Meanwhile, Kyren Williams has been a bright spot in the Rams' backfield. He's churned out 226 rushing yards and a touchdown on 4.1 yards per carry while also catching five passes for 35 yards and another score. His breakout came in Week 3, racking up 94 yards on the ground at 4.7 per clip and adding two grabs for 18 yards plus a TD. Currently ranked as the 15th-best fantasy RB, he's earned a place in starting lineups.

As for the pass-catchers, Puka Nacua is simply unavoidable. Averaging a league-best 24.5 fantasy points per game among wideouts, he's an automatic start every time he suits up. Davante Adams, putting up 15.4 points per game (tied for 13th among WRs), has been dealing with a hamstring issue this week, but he's been cleared to play. With Sean McVay brushing off any concerns, the veteran still warrants a locked-in spot in fantasy lineups.

Tight end Tyler Higbee, however, is trending the wrong way. After a four-catch, 37-yard outing in Week 2, he’s now gone catchless twice this season, including last week against the Eagles. Fantasy managers should steer clear until he shows signs of life.

Rams vs 49ers Game Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams snatched a dramatic Week 4 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, with Matthew Stafford hitting Tutu Atwell for an 88-yard touchdown that proved to be the decisive blow in a 27-20 triumph.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first defeat of the 2025 campaign, undone by costly turnovers in a setback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Brock Purdy returned from a turf toe injury and showed promise, but a late fumble sealed San Francisco's fate.

Both squads rank among the league's stingiest defenses, entering Week 4 with the 49ers at No. 4 and the Rams at No. 8 in defensive EPA per play. Despite that, oddsmakers have set the total near 50 points for this Thursday night clash.

Still, history suggests caution when expecting fireworks. Both Los Angeles and San Francisco will look to establish the ground game early, though the Rams' 27-point showing last week was aided by defensive breakdowns from the Colts' secondary rather than sustained offensive dominance. Given the short turnaround and the fact that Purdy is still working his way back to full strength, another lower-scoring affair in favour of Rams would hardly be surprising.

Rams vs 49ers Betting Odds

Spread

49ers +3 (+100)

Rams -3 (-120)

Moneyline

49ers: +150

Rams: -180

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 26 Los Angeles Rams L

Tennessee Titans 19 - 33 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 14 - 9 Houston Texans W

Cleveland Browns 19 - 17 Los Angeles Rams L SF - Form All San Francisco 49ers 21 - 26 Jacksonville Jaguars L

San Francisco 49ers 16 - 15 Arizona Cardinals W

New Orleans Saints 21 - 26 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 13 - 17 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 30 - 23 Los Angeles Chargers W

Head-to-Head Record

LA Last 5 matches SF 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins San Francisco 49ers 6 - 12 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 24 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 21 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 30 San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams 14 - 31 San Francisco 49ers

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