Percy Tau goal drought a concern for Bafana Bafana?

The net continued to evade the South African international attacker as he has now gone 78 days without scoring

Percy Tau's Belgian Pro League goal drought continued this weekend as he once again failed to find the back of the net in 's 2-1 win over on Saturday.

Tau started upfront alongside Charles De Ketelaere as the Blauw-Zwart extended their unbeaten run in the Belgian top-tier to 14 matches, but was hauled off at half-time.

The last time the South African found the back of the net was in a league encounter was in Brugge's 3-0 over Mechelen on December 12, and has not scored 17 matches across all competitions, extending his goals drought to 78 days.

Although he only featured in eight of those, he was an unused substitute in six and missed the other three.



The 25-year-old last goal contribution was on February 15 when he came off the bench and created a stoppage-time winner in the 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren to grab his eighth assist of the campaign across all formats.

Tau's continued barren goal run should be a concern for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

With Lebogang Mothiba - of in - also firing blanks (last scored on the December 7) - Ntseki will look to Tau to help Bafana win the crucial double-header against Sao Tome e Principe in the Qualifiers later this month.

Tau has not netted in his last seven Bafana outings.