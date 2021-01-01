Muller not interested in Germany manager debate over who will replace Low

The Bayern Munich star is more worried about the team's performance at Euro 2020 than who will take charge after the tournament

Thomas Muller says he does not care who succeeds Joachim Low as Germany coach.

The German football association (DFB) confirmed this week that the 61-year-old will leave his post after the European Championship this summer .

Low has spent 15 years in charge of the national team but has faced a lot of criticism since their disappointing group-stage exit from the 2018 World Cup.

What did Muller say?

Bayern Munich attacker Muller says he is more concerned about his country's prospects at Euro 2020 than who will take Low's place at the helm.

"I have not yet formed an opinion, that is also not the most interesting thing," he told reporters.

"What actually interests us Germans is that we will be successful in the summer. We want to be successful at the European Championships and not know who the successor is."

Who are the favourites to take Low's place?

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has been tipped as a potential replacement for the man he assisted for eight years.

Flick was Low's second in command at the 2008 and 2012 Euros as well as the World Cup in 2010 and 2014, which they went on to win.

Asked about the prospect of taking over from Low, Flick told reporters this week : "I have a contract until 2023 and want to be successful and win titles with Bayern Munich. It's not the time to speculate about my future."

Former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim coach Ralf Rangnick said that he would be open to taking the job as he is still out of work, though he is in talks over a role at Schalke .

What could Low's departure mean for Muller?

Muller has not been picked for the national team since November 2018, when he made his 100th appearance.

He, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have all been frozen out of the team by Low since then.

Low said recently that the door is open for the trio to make a return in the near future, but should the coach leave them out in the cold then a change in manager could change their situations.

